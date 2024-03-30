Police probe love triangle in death of Kitengela man who set himself on fire

Vincent Opon Kisangi is reported to have left the house in the company of his wife on Monday.

He returned alone on Wednesday, March 27 at around 3am and headed straight to his bedroom where he is reported to have stabbed himself before asking the house girl, Miss Ann Atieno to leave.

Shortly afterwards, Vincent set himself on fire with the flame also consuming the house.

Miss Atieno explained that the deceased had already stabbed himself in the chin, abdomen and chest and was bleeding profusely by the time she left the house which went up in flames a few minutes later.

Police who were called in found two empty gas cylinders in one of the bedrooms.

The cylinders are suspected to have been used by the deceased to ignite the fire that also reduced property of unknown value to ashes.

The deceased’s remains were moved to Shalom Community Hospital awaiting post-mortem.

Domestic disputes and love triangle

Neighbours familiar with the couple claimed there were signs of domestic disputes and the deceased appeared disturbed and sad, a pale shadow of his former self that was known to be jovial, vibrant and with a boisterous laugh.

Detectives investigating the matter have summoned the woman to shed light into allegations of a love triangle with the ownership of the house where Vincent ended his life also in question.

A source privy to the details divulged that despite cohabiting with the deceased as husband and wife in the house for years, a man based in the US is also in the picture in what is suspected to be a love triangle.

Detectives hold that forensic investigations into the couple’s phone conversations is key to unravelling the truth, with Isinya Sub County Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer Simon Kirui noting that the woman’s statement will be key in unravelling the puzzle.

