Detectives trace 2 men who spoke with KU student before her death

The authorities stated that they had made a key connection between the main suspect and one of Jerop's colleagues, who has been arrested as a person of interest.

Makadara sub-county police commander, Judith Nyongesa, disclosed that they had established that the 36-year-old was communicating with two men on the day she vanished.

The police are yet to reveal the motive for the murder. However, it was reported that the colleague of the deceased was related to the main suspect.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the police declined to confirm whether the two were related, the movements and connections between their phones reveal that they were together at the time, which led to the arrest of the suspect.

Pulse Live Kenya

Jerop's sister, Joyce Jepkemoi, has raised concerns about the connection between the main suspect and some of her sister's colleagues.

She suspects that it might have played a role in the murder. She has urged the police to speed up their investigations and bring the culprits to justice.

June Jerop's lifeless body was found on March 20 near Jamhuri Primary School along Ngong Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 36-year-old was last seen on CCTV footage in the company of the main suspect, driving a black Mercedes Benz. The police traced their last phone signals to Mavoko before they disappeared.

The main suspect was apprehended around the Industrial area after driving from his hometown in Bungoma County.

Pulse Live Kenya

His vehicle was later found at his home in Bungoma, with traces of blood inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

The authorities collected samples from the vehicle to determine whose blood it was.