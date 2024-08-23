President Ruto appoints Moses Kuria, Eliud Owalo & Dennis Itumbi to new roles

These appointments, aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the government's economic policies, were made public on Friday, August 23, 2024, in a press release from the Executive Office of the President.
President William Ruto has announced several high-profile appointments within the executive.
Key Appointments to Drive Economic Agenda
The president has appointed former ICT CS Eliud Owalo, as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Performance & Delivery Management.
This ministerial-level role will focus on monitoring and evaluating priority projects and initiatives, ensuring that the objectives of the fifth administration align with the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) plan.
Owalo's office will oversee the performance of various government ministries, departments, and agencies, ensuring that service delivery meets set standards and goals.
In addition to Owalo's appointment, Moses Kuria has been appointed as a Senior Advisor in the Council of Economic Advisors.
Kuria's role will involve providing strategic advice on economic policies and initiatives that align with the government's broader economic objectives.
His insights and experience are expected to contribute significantly to the council's efforts to steer the country's economic growth.
Focus on Creative Economy and Special Projects
President Ruto has also appointed Dennis Itumbi as the Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Executive Office of the President.
This appointment, approved by the Public Service Commission, is part of the administration's efforts to foster innovation and growth within the creative sector.
Itumbi's role will focus on driving initiatives that support a vibrant creative economy, recognising the sector's potential to contribute significantly to Kenya's economic development.
Felix K. Koskei, Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service, reiterated the government's dedication to achieving the objectives outlined in the BETA plan.
He emphasised the importance of these appointments in driving economic performance and delivering on the government's promises to the Kenyan people.