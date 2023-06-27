David Ndii, Malala among those approved to joined Cabinet

Committee established to scrutinize pending bills

The Cabinet also made a decision to establish a committee to scrutinize pending bills from June 2005 to June 2022 took center stage.

The total value of these bills amounts to a staggering Sh640.9 billion, with Sh148 billion allocated to the national government and Sh159.9 billion allocated to County Governments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The primary objective of the committee is to assess the integrity of these bills thoroughly. Once verified, the government will promptly settle any bills found payable, relieving the burden on businesses, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Pulse Live Kenya

The committee will present its recommendations to the CS Treasury, and a final report is expected within 12 months.

Decentralized Offices of Attorney General and Department of Justice to be Established in All Counties

Recognizing the need for improved service delivery, accountability, and accessibility to legal services at the grassroots level, the Cabinet has approved the establishment of decentralized offices of the Attorney General and Department of Justice in all 47 counties.

ADVERTISEMENT

This decision aims to bridge the gap between citizens and the legal system by ensuring that legal services are readily available to all.

With decentralized offices, individuals and communities will have better access to legal advice, representation, and support, leading to enhanced justice and legal protection throughout the country.

Tribunals Bill, 2023, Introduced to Parliament for Enhanced Accountability

Addressing the existing confusion and lack of accountability within the current tribunal system, the Cabinet has given approval for the transmission and introduction of the Tribunals Bill, 2023, to Parliament.

If enacted, this bill will streamline and regulate the administration and functions of Tribunals.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will establish the Tribunals Registry, ensuring transparency, independence, and impartiality in their operations.

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House on April 27, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya to Host 5th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of African Union

Kenya has been selected as the host country for the 5th mid-year coordination meeting of the African Union, regional economic communities, and regional mechanisms.

The meeting is scheduled to take place from 13th to 16th July in Nairobi. This significant event will bring together key stakeholders from across the continent to discuss and coordinate efforts aimed at promoting regional integration, economic development, and peace and security in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya's role as the host nation will provide a platform for meaningful dialogues and collaboration on critical issues that affect the African continent as a whole.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to Open Sub-Regional Office in Kenya

The Cabinet has approved the hosting of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's sub-regional office in Kenya, signifying a significant partnership for the country.

This collaboration aims to support various sectors, including healthcare, agricultural transformation, and economic growth.

With the presence of the foundation's office, Kenya will attract increased investments and expertise, fostering sustainable development and innovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The partnership will further strengthen the country's efforts to address pressing challenges and improve the overall well-being of its citizens.

Digitization of Government Services and Launch of 5,000 Fully Digitalized Services

In preparation for the launch of over 5,000 fully digitized services, the Cabinet received an update on the status of the Digital Superhighway and the digitalization of government services.

This ambitious initiative aims to revolutionize public service delivery, making it more efficient, accessible, and user-friendly.

With the launch scheduled for Friday, June 30, citizens can look forward to a seamless experience when accessing a wide range of government services online.

ADVERTISEMENT

The digitization drive will not only enhance convenience but also contribute to the government's goal of creating a more technologically advanced and digitally inclusive society.

Positive Outlook for Drought and Food Situation

During the Cabinet meeting, the government received a briefing on the prevailing drought and food situation in the country.

The forecast indicates an improved scenario, raising hopes for relief from the challenges posed by prolonged drought.

This positive outlook brings optimism for farmers and communities heavily reliant on agriculture.

ADVERTISEMENT