Kenyan police deployment to Haiti to take place in 2 weeks - Ruto confirms

Charles Ouma

The 1000 Kenyan police officers will be part of a United Nations-backed peacekeeping mission.

President William Ruto chairing a meeting at State House, Nairobi on March 25, 2024
President William Ruto chairing a meeting at State House, Nairobi on March 25, 2024

The anticipated deployment of Kenyan police officers to Haiti will take place in the next two weeks, President William Ruto has confirmed.

The President made the revelation during a Sunday church service in Nakuru, confirming that Kenya will honour its pledge to send police officers in a bid to restore order in the Caribbean nation.

“We have a very blessed nation that is being depended on by foreign nations as well, People from Sudan, and DRC are waiting on Kenya to assist them.

"For those in Haiti maybe this coming week or next week we will deploy our Police to maintain peace,” Ruto explained.

The security situation in Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince has deteriorated with gangs staging several attacks and overwhelming the police, necessitation international intervention.

File image of Kenya's President William Ruto.
File image of Kenya's President William Ruto.

The 1000 Kenyan police officers will be part of a United Nations-backed peacekeeping mission.

Other nations will also deploy 2500 officers with pre-deployment arrangements in the final stages.

President Ruto defended the move to deploy Kenyan police officers to Haiti at a time when Kenya itself has its security challenges such as in Baringo, Marakwet and other areas noting that Kenya’s intervention to lead the peacekeeping mission was prompted by a desire to stop the loss of lives and restore security.

"We shouldn't be losing people. We shouldn't be losing missionaries. We are doing this to stop more people from losing their lives to the gangs," President Ruto explained.

"Once we have that assessment that we agreed with the Haitian police and the Haitian leadership, we are looking at the horizon of between three weeks and there about for us to be ready to deploy, once everything on the ground is set. I have a team already in Haiti as I speak to you," President Ruto explained at the nation.

Charles Ouma

