Kenyan police deployment to Haiti to take place in 2 weeks - Ruto confirms

The President made the revelation during a Sunday church service in Nakuru, confirming that Kenya will honour its pledge to send police officers in a bid to restore order in the Caribbean nation.

“We have a very blessed nation that is being depended on by foreign nations as well, People from Sudan, and DRC are waiting on Kenya to assist them.

"For those in Haiti maybe this coming week or next week we will deploy our Police to maintain peace,” Ruto explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Security situation in Haiti

The security situation in Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince has deteriorated with gangs staging several attacks and overwhelming the police, necessitation international intervention.

File image of Kenya's President William Ruto. Pulse Live Kenya

The 1000 Kenyan police officers will be part of a United Nations-backed peacekeeping mission.

Other nations will also deploy 2500 officers with pre-deployment arrangements in the final stages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruto explains Kenya's motive in leading the Haiti mission

President Ruto defended the move to deploy Kenyan police officers to Haiti at a time when Kenya itself has its security challenges such as in Baringo, Marakwet and other areas noting that Kenya’s intervention to lead the peacekeeping mission was prompted by a desire to stop the loss of lives and restore security.

"We shouldn't be losing people. We shouldn't be losing missionaries. We are doing this to stop more people from losing their lives to the gangs," President Ruto explained.