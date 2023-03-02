Ruto gives assurance over Supreme Court's ruling on LGBTQ+ associations

Speaking during the launch of the second phase of the Hustler Fund on Thursday, March 2, the head of state said that it was against all religions practised in Kenya.

“We have customs and traditions as well as the constitution. We respect all our religions. We cannot go down that path of allowing same-sex marriages. That is unacceptable in Kenya,” the president said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

He assured the gathering that the beliefs of the LGBTQ+ community would not be promoted in Kenya.

“I want to ask our religious leaders to mould our children so that we do not lose them to these beliefs,” Ruto added.

He also cracked up the audience, saying that foreign cultures were not welcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to assure the women that I will not accept men to give you competition for husbands, where will you get husbands?” the head of state assured.

Attorney General Justin Muturi also recently said he will challenge the Supreme Court's decision to allow the registration of LGBTQ+ NGOs.

Muturi said, "In the interest of the public, I will be seeking the full bench of the Supreme Court to address itself over the matter."

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, February 24, the Supreme Court ruled that denying LGBTQ+ members the right to register as an NGO was discriminatory.

This followed a 2013 lower court ruling that denied the community in Kenya the ability to register an NGO to advance their rights.