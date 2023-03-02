President Ruto has termed the recent ruling by the Supreme Court allowing members of the LGBTQ+ to form associations as unacceptable.
Ruto gives assurance over Supreme Court's ruling on LGBTQ+ associations
President William Ruto has broken his silence over the debate regarding the Supreme Court ruling allowing members of the LGBTQ+ community to form associations.
Speaking during the launch of the second phase of the Hustler Fund on Thursday, March 2, the head of state said that it was against all religions practised in Kenya.
“We have customs and traditions as well as the constitution. We respect all our religions. We cannot go down that path of allowing same-sex marriages. That is unacceptable in Kenya,” the president said.
He assured the gathering that the beliefs of the LGBTQ+ community would not be promoted in Kenya.
“I want to ask our religious leaders to mould our children so that we do not lose them to these beliefs,” Ruto added.
He also cracked up the audience, saying that foreign cultures were not welcome.
“I want to assure the women that I will not accept men to give you competition for husbands, where will you get husbands?” the head of state assured.
Attorney General Justin Muturi also recently said he will challenge the Supreme Court's decision to allow the registration of LGBTQ+ NGOs.
Muturi said, "In the interest of the public, I will be seeking the full bench of the Supreme Court to address itself over the matter."
On Friday, February 24, the Supreme Court ruled that denying LGBTQ+ members the right to register as an NGO was discriminatory.
This followed a 2013 lower court ruling that denied the community in Kenya the ability to register an NGO to advance their rights.
In its verdict, the judges castigated the NGOs Co-ordination Board for refusing to register four names for an LGBTQ+ organisation on the grounds that same-sex marriage is outlawed in Kenya.
