The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto issues ultimatum to CS Ababu, puts pressure on his performance [Video]

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto's new directive to CS Ababu Namwamba adds on to the pressure the Sports CS has been under

President William Ruto and CS Ababu Namwamba during a past function at State House
President William Ruto and CS Ababu Namwamba during a past function at State House

President William Ruto has given Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba two months to deliver a new legal framework to support the creative industry in Kenya.

Recommended articles

President Ruto spoke during the 95th Kenya Music Festival Winners' State Concert at State House, Nakuru County on August 23.

President Ruto said that the government plans to work with county governments to establish fully equipped studios in all the devolved units.

He added that the Permanent Presidential Music Commission would be remodelled into the Creative Commission of Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT
From left: DP Rigathi Gachagua, President William Ruto, Governor Susan Kihika, CSs Ababu Namwamba & Ezekiel Machogu at the Kenya Music Festival Winners' State Concert, State House, Nakuru.
From left: DP Rigathi Gachagua, President William Ruto, Governor Susan Kihika, CSs Ababu Namwamba & Ezekiel Machogu at the Kenya Music Festival Winners' State Concert, State House, Nakuru. From left: DP Rigathi Gachagua, President William Ruto, Governor Susan Kihika, CSs Ababu Namwamba & Ezekiel Machogu at the Kenya Music Festival Winners' State Concert, State House, Nakuru. Pulse Live Kenya

“We are fashioning the law and are already working on a Creatives Bill that is going to make sure that the Creative Commission of Kenya will not only have a professional studio in Nairobi, but in every county in Kenya,” Ruto stated.

The head of state gave CS Namwamba a 2-month deadline to ensure the Creatives Economy Bill is transmitted to the National Assembly for debate and approval.

“I have given Ababu Namwamba and the team a maximum of two months to make sure that the bill finds its way to Parliament,” the president said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This latest directive by Ruto adds on to the pressure the Sports CS has been under to answer accusations from MPs of alleged mismanagement of the docket.

After accompanying President Ruto to the Kenya Music Festival Winners' State Concert, CS Namwamba appeared in the National Assembly where MPs accused him of neglecting athletes who attended the Special Olympics in Berlin.

He was also taken to task to explain why the Talanta Hela digital platform launched by President Ruto in June, had not been activated.

In his defence, the CS said that what the head of state launched was the initiative and that the digital platform was a component of the initiative. He said procurement delays were the reason the app had not been completed.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba speaking in the National Assembly on August 23, 2023
Sports CS Ababu Namwamba speaking in the National Assembly on August 23, 2023 Sports CS Ababu Namwamba speaking in the National Assembly on August 23, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

"That app(Talanta Hela) is actually a digital system that would allow the scouting of talents across the country through virtual space. What was ignited by President William Ruto at State House on June 9, 2023, was the system and the system is ready.

“The app is yet to go live due to a challenge that caused a delay in the completion of the screening room. The screening centre suffered procurement delays and we have been given up to September 4, 2023," he stated.

CS Namwamba also rejected calls to resign, saying he had no doubt about his exemplary performance in the Ministry.

The embattled CS who was grilled on the floor of the House blamed infighting within various sports federations and inadequate funding of the Sports Ministry as major setbacks.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Our mental health is badly affected - Healthcare workers cry for help in Vihiga

Our mental health is badly affected - Healthcare workers cry for help in Vihiga

Ruto issues ultimatum to CS Ababu, puts pressure on his performance [Video]

Ruto issues ultimatum to CS Ababu, puts pressure on his performance [Video]

Gov't hospital renamed after 8th vice president Wamalwa Kijana

Gov't hospital renamed after 8th vice president Wamalwa Kijana

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba appears in Parliament

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba appears in Parliament

EACC arrests Oparanya & his wife after raiding his homes in Nairobi & Kakamega

EACC arrests Oparanya & his wife after raiding his homes in Nairobi & Kakamega

Governor Kang'ata reshuffles Cabinet & sacks all medical superintendents

Governor Kang'ata reshuffles Cabinet & sacks all medical superintendents

CS Namwamba ready to respond to Ichung'wa after heavy criticism

CS Namwamba ready to respond to Ichung'wa after heavy criticism

Ruto gives new directives over ownership of Amboseli National Park

Ruto gives new directives over ownership of Amboseli National Park

Woman Rep evacuated to Nairobi for treatment after attack [Videos & Photos]

Woman Rep evacuated to Nairobi for treatment after attack [Videos & Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto during a visit to his farm in Kilgoris, Narok county

Watch Ruto's encounter with bull protecting its territory at his Narok farm

Moses Dola in his prison outfit

How love brewed in the newsroom turned into a 10-year jail term for Moses Dola

President William Ruto conducted an impromptu inspection at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday evening August 21, 2023

Ruto's inspection of JKIA catches staff, passengers by surprise [Photos & Videos]

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

Man seeking TSC job kneels before CS Machogu