Ruto issues ultimatum to CS Ababu, puts pressure on his performance [Video]

President Ruto spoke during the 95th Kenya Music Festival Winners' State Concert at State House, Nakuru County on August 23.

President Ruto said that the government plans to work with county governments to establish fully equipped studios in all the devolved units.

He added that the Permanent Presidential Music Commission would be remodelled into the Creative Commission of Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

From left: DP Rigathi Gachagua, President William Ruto, Governor Susan Kihika, CSs Ababu Namwamba & Ezekiel Machogu at the Kenya Music Festival Winners' State Concert, State House, Nakuru. Pulse Live Kenya

“We are fashioning the law and are already working on a Creatives Bill that is going to make sure that the Creative Commission of Kenya will not only have a professional studio in Nairobi, but in every county in Kenya,” Ruto stated.

The head of state gave CS Namwamba a 2-month deadline to ensure the Creatives Economy Bill is transmitted to the National Assembly for debate and approval.

“I have given Ababu Namwamba and the team a maximum of two months to make sure that the bill finds its way to Parliament,” the president said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This latest directive by Ruto adds on to the pressure the Sports CS has been under to answer accusations from MPs of alleged mismanagement of the docket.

After accompanying President Ruto to the Kenya Music Festival Winners' State Concert, CS Namwamba appeared in the National Assembly where MPs accused him of neglecting athletes who attended the Special Olympics in Berlin.

He was also taken to task to explain why the Talanta Hela digital platform launched by President Ruto in June, had not been activated.

In his defence, the CS said that what the head of state launched was the initiative and that the digital platform was a component of the initiative. He said procurement delays were the reason the app had not been completed.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba speaking in the National Assembly on August 23, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"That app(Talanta Hela) is actually a digital system that would allow the scouting of talents across the country through virtual space. What was ignited by President William Ruto at State House on June 9, 2023, was the system and the system is ready.

“The app is yet to go live due to a challenge that caused a delay in the completion of the screening room. The screening centre suffered procurement delays and we have been given up to September 4, 2023," he stated.

CS Namwamba also rejected calls to resign, saying he had no doubt about his exemplary performance in the Ministry.