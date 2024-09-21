The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch President Ruto land in New York aboard Kenya Airways

Charles Ouma

President William Ruto has touched down at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in the U.S.A.

President William Ruto at JKIA shortly before departing to the United States for the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 20, 2024.
President William Ruto at JKIA shortly before departing to the United States for the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 20, 2024.

The President who left the country on Friday night aboard a Kenya Airways plane for the United States to participate in the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The frosty relationship between the President and his deputy was evident as the Head of State left the country, with DP Gachagua missing in action.

Ruto who was in the company of First Lady Rachel Ruto was seen off by the Chief of Defence Forces, Charles Kahariri and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, among other senior security officials.

Earlier on the DP had confirmed in an interview with Citizen TV that he had not been briefed about the time Ruto would leave the country, along with other key government plans and decisions.

His previous trip to U.S.A caused uproar with focus on the cost of hiring the private jet that carried the President and his entourage.

Coming in the face of austerity measures, the actions did not go unnoticed with Kenyans questioning the benefits of his frequent international trips.

Since then, the president has noticeably reverted to using the national carrier after resuming international travel which he halted for about two months starting June when Kenyans took to the streets in protests.

Ruto will join a delegation from Kenya that is already in New York, ahead of the high-level event that is one of the most significant global forums.

UNGA brings together world leaders to address critical international issues, with a particular emphasis on sustainable development, global governance and climate action.

The President will shine the light on the inefficiencies within the current multilateral system during the upcoming Summit of the Future, an event organized by the UN.

He will take the delegates through the system's inability to effectively handle interconnected crises, such as climate change, debt burdens, prolonged conflicts, and the erosion of democratic governance.

He will also take part in high-level discussions on bridging the digital divide, promoting inclusion in the digital economy and ensuring that emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data governance are managed in an equitable manner for the benefit of all.

The President will also meet and hold talks with different world leaders on the sidelines of the UNGA.

President William Ruto greets Interior PS Raymond Omollo shortly before departing to the United States for the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 20, 2024.
President William Ruto greets Interior PS Raymond Omollo shortly before departing to the United States for the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 20, 2024.

Enhancing Kenya's trade relations, advancing the country's leadership in climate action and fostering strategic partnerships in renewable energy and digital innovation, are among the agenda items that the Head of State will discuss with world leaders and international organisations in his bid to strengthen Kenya’s partnerships and explore opportunities for collaboration in trade, investment and diplomacy.

