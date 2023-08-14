Ruto meets Museveni days after Uhuru's visit to State House Uganda

This high-level meeting comes just a week after former President Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Uganda on August 6, 2023.

President Ruto left for Uganda in the afternoon after attending a church service in Karen.

The discussions, held behind closed doors, centred around strengthening bilateral ties between Kenya and Uganda, as well as addressing regional matters of mutual interest.

President William Ruto visited State House in Uganda on Sunday, August 13 to hold talks with his Ugandan counterpart, President Yoweri Museveni. Pulse Live Kenya

“Kenya and Uganda have a firm partnership based on decades of East African brotherhood, strong cooperation, and consistent engagement.

“Held talks with President Kaguta Museveni on matters of mutual interest, especially trade, security and agriculture,” President Ruto said in a post on social media.

On his part, President Museveni said the two leaders discussed “bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest”.

The timing of President Ruto's visit, soon after Museveni’s meeting with former President Kenyatta has caused speculation among political pundits.

Observers note that the back-to-back meetings could also have featured the political situation in Kenya, with President Ruto and his predecessor Kenyatta on different sides of the political divide.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta visited State House in Uganda on August 6, 2023 to hold talks with his Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. Pulse Live Kenya

Raila Odinga meets U.S. Senator Chris Coons

On Sunday, Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga held talks with Delaware Senator Chris Coons who is widely regarded as the architect of the March 2018 handshake.

Coons was instrumental in brokering a truce between Odinga and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018 after a hotly contested election that left the nation divided.

The Delaware Senator is widely regarded as the brains behind the 2018 agreement between Raila and Uhuru after convincing the duo to put their political differences aside and work together, resulting in a period of relative political calm.

According to credible sources, Senator Coons is expected to meet with President Ruto at State House on Monday morning, August 14.