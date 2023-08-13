Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has this afternoon held talks with Delaware Senator, Chris Coons who is widely regarded as the architect of the March 2018 handshake.
Raila meets US senator linked to 2018 handshake ahead of Azimio-Kenya Kwanza talks
Raila met Senator Chris Coons on Sunday afternoon and gave a brief update
Recommended articles
Coons was instrumental in brokering a truce between Odinga and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018 after a hotly contested election that left the nation divided.
The Delaware Senator is widely regarded as the brains behind the 2018 agreement between Raila and Uhuru after convincing the duo to put their political differences aside and work together, resulting in a period of relative political calm.
After the meeting, Odinga provided an update on social media without delving into the details of their discussions in an update that read:
“It was a great pleasure as usual to meet and exchange notes with my friend Senator @ChrisCoons . An afternoon well spent.”
The meeting came just hours before Azimio and Kenya Kwanza teams embark on talks aimed at resolving pertinent issues that saw the opposition take to the streets in protests.
Speculation is rife that Coon’s visit could linked to ongoing engagements between Raila and Ruto which are the product of efforts backed by both local players and the international community.
Coon's third visit
This is the third visit by the Senator in less than one year.
The first visit was in August 2022 when the Senator flew into the country and met Ruto who was then President-elect, Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.
He made a subsequent trip in March 2023, meeting Kenya Kwanza leadership, including Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
It is not clear if the visiting US Senator will meet President William Ruto or his deputy.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke