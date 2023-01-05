Ruto narrates untold story of how his wedding ring was replaced by Rachel

Ruto was questioned on why he did not have his wedding ring during the first part of the interview which was conducted in Swahili.

The head of state explained that he did not wear his wedding ring because he had been rushed to the interview and forgot to put it on.

He stated that he had been in a meeting earlier in the day and was told by his handlers that the journalists were waiting for him on the set for the scheduled interview.

“In a hurry to come here, they (handlers) told me to go and dress up. In the process of all that, I forgot my [wedding] ring. It’s interesting that it became a subject of discussion. I thought we were having a very serious discussion,” he said during the second part of the interview which was conducted in English.

Ruto went on to disclose that the wedding ring he wore during the interview was a replacement after the original ring became worn out.

He shared that he and his wife, Rachel, had purchased the original rings for Sh700 from businessman Nagin Pattni when they got married in 1991.

However, his ring eventually became worn out and it took Rachel a while to get a replacement.

“When Rachel and I got married [in 1991], we went to Nagin Pattni and bought rings there. Each ring cost us Sh700. My ring got tired along the way.

“Rachel took long to get a replacement. So, when she eventually got a replacement (I decided to wear it religiously),” said the Head of State

Ruto said that he decided to wear the replacement ring religiously once it was replaced.

In December 2022, the couple celebrated their 30th anniversary.

Rachel Ruto reminisces about her wedding and how politics impacted their marriage

In late 2022, First Lady Rachel Ruto celebrated her husband after he delivered his first address in Parliament on September 29, 2022.

Rachel reminisced how their wedding year coincided with the restoration of multiparty democracy and how their lives were transformed from their little house in Dagoretti to State House.

She also disclosed that they both had nicknames for each other; Bill and Chichi.

“Bill, a young and ambitious family man, sent himself out to fend for us. Six years later, in 1997, with a young family to raise, at 31, Bill would become the MP for Eldoret North and that move changed our family life forever.

“Gradually, he rose through the political ranks, assuming new leadership roles. Bill no longer belonged to us. He was the property of the electorates. The public, the people he led, and I became a mother to many. Our doors were opened, every day, to the needs of the people,” she said in a post.

Deputy President William Ruto and his wife Rachel Ruto during the launch of Kenya Kwanza Manifesto at Kasarani Stadium. Pulse Live Kenya

Rachel recalled having to raise her children and nurture many others who saw a mother in her.