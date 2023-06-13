The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Noordin Haji's net worth revealed

Pulse Live Writer

During his vetting, Noordin Haji declined to publicly share details about his wealth and sources of income

Noordin Haji during his vetting in the National Assembly on May 30, 2023
Noordin Haji during his vetting in the National Assembly on May 30, 2023

The National Assembly Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee has approved the nomination of outgoing Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji’s appointment as the Director General of the National Intelligence Service.

According to the report, Haji disclosed his net worth as Sh466 million. He also disclosed that he received an annual salary of Sh9 million and Sh12 million from a family business.

The nominee submitted that he expects to share an inheritance with his siblings that will form part of his future benefits,” the report read in part.

Noordin Haji during his vetting in the National Assembly on May 30, 2023
Noordin Haji during his vetting in the National Assembly on May 30, 2023 National Assembly Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Pulse Live Kenya
Haji is the son of former Garissa senator Yusuf Haji who passed away in February 2021.

During his vetting, Haji declined to share details about his wealth and sources of income and requested to submit the documents away from the glare of the media.

The outgoing DPP was also questioned how he would ensure NIS’ independence while working with the government

He acknowledged that the President leads the National Security Council, which consists of members from the Executive.

However, if appointed, he intends to establish a balance, ensuring that the NIS' activities are not solely controlled by the Executive.

He said the aim is to maintain independence, and the NIS will prioritize providing nonpartisan intelligence.

The nominee emphasized the significance of adhering to Chapter 6 of the Constitution, which emphasizes integrity.

He noted that to maintain independence, it is essential to have oversight bodies in place.

If confirmed, Haji pledged to ensure that the NIS produces appropriate, accurate, and timely intelligence that adds value, without being exploited for personal gain.

Noordin Haji during his vetting in the National Assembly on May 30, 2023
Noordin Haji during his vetting in the National Assembly on May 30, 2023 Noordin Haji during his vetting in the National Assembly on May 30, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Haji clarified that his appointment is not a result of favouritism from President William Ruto.

He asserted that he will not compromise his independence and will not hesitate to address any wrongdoings to the President's attention.

