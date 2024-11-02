Manhunt launched for man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death in Kasarani

The suspect, identified as George Mutegi was identified as a person of interest after police found the lifeless body of his lover, Lilian Achieng' Aluko at his three-bedroom apartment in Kahawa West.

The deceased’s body had multiple stab wounds, an indication that she was stabbed to death.

The suspect is reported to have gone into hiding and switched off his phone after committing the heinous crime.

Knife recovered as suspect goes into hiding

A kitchen knife believed to have been used in the crime was discovered in the three-bedroom house that had blood in the room where the deceased’s body was found.

The body was moved to Kenyatta Memorial Funeral Home for storage with police combing the scene and recovering evidence that will aid in bringing the culprit to book.

Investigations have been launched into the incident that is the latest and adds onto other ongoing investigations into murders in the country that are yet to be resolved.

Ruto's remarks on femicide

The worrying trend has caught the attention of President William Ruto ordered security agencies in the country to combat the worrying trend of femicide witnessed in the country.

"I know that recently, we have seen incidents of our girls, our mothers, and women who have been murdered in cold blood. Let me say this, the DCI and all the investigative authorities in Kenya must stand up to these criminals.

"I want to ask Kenyans to be careful with people, particularly strangers who lure girls and women to situations that compromise their security. We must be on the lookout as a nation, this is yet another moment, another beginning," President Ruto stated during Deputy President Kithure Kindiki's swearing-in ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Friday, November 1.