President Ruto's bold declaration on the economy & signs that Kenya is going places

Ruto noted that the right decisions his administration despite the tough economic times are already bearing fruit with the economy bouncing back.

According to the President, the Kenya shilling gaining significantly against the dollar and the resolution of the $2 billion Eurobond are among the clearest indications that the economy is bouncing back.

He noted that he inherited a dilapidated economy, weighed down by debt and claimed that his administration has turned the situation around for the better one year after taking over.

“Our economy was in bad shape and we were overwhelmed with debt. However, within one year, we have streamlined everything,” Ruto stated.

A year to deliver the government’s development agenda

He added that with the economy in a better shape, this is now the year to deliver the government’s development agenda.

“This is the year we are going to deliver the government’s development agenda. Kenya is going places.” President Ruto declared.

The Head of State noted that the price of consumer products such as maize flour and fuel have reduced significantly in recent times as a result of a stable economy with better times ahead.

He commended Kenyans for their patience during the tough economic times when right decisions had to be made to stabilize the economy and for persevering through the tough times.

“We will move our country forward through unity, working together and taking bold steps that will put our country on the path of stability and growth,” Ruto added on Saturday when he launched the construction of the Longisa-Sigor-Chebunyo and Kyogong-Sigor roads in Chepalungu Constituency, Bomet County.

He stated that with the Affordable Housing Bill having sailed through Parliament, he will sign it into law resulting in the implementation of the Affordable Housing Programme that will create many jobs for Kenyans.

He noted that the program will provide decent dwellings to many Kenyans and see thousands become home owners.