President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence and comfort to the family and the people of Kabuchai Constituency following the death of their Member of Parliament Hon James Lusweti Mukwe.

In his message, the President described the departed legislator as a reserved but adept grassroots politician whose community projects had helped uplift many families in Kabuchai and the greater Bungoma County from abject poverty.

Hon James Mukwe, a second term Ford Kenya MP, passed away today at a Nairobi hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

"It is unfortunate we have lost a very affective leader, an accomplished grassroots mobiliser whose development conscious politics shall be dearly missed by the people of Kabuchai and the entire nation.

I remember Hon Mukwe as a man of few words who let his transformative work speak for him. The Hon Mukwe will be remembered for the many transformative development projects successfully delivered in Kabuchai Constituency during his time and for the proper utilization of public resources to deliver services," the President eulogised.

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga also mourned the sudden Demise of Hon. Lusweti with a message that reads;

“My condolences go out to the family of Kabuchai MP James Lusweti Mukwe who has passed. He was a former Councillor of Chwele Ward and at one time the Chair of Bungoma County Council prior to ably representing his people in the National Assembly. May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace”.

ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi wrote “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Kabuchai MP Hon. James Lusweti Mukwe of FORD -K Party. I pray that God will grant his family strength during this unfortunate time. My most sincere condolences to his family, friends and the people of the larger Bungoma County”.