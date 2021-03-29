President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy Willima Ruto and ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi led Kenyans in mourning the death of Bishop Morris Mwarandu, the founder of the Lord's Gathering Fellowship Church.

The Head of State Eulogized the late Bishop as a true man of faith who was devoted to spiritual, emotional and physical growth of all men.

Bishop Mwarandu, 73, passed away on Saturday night at a Nairobi hospital while receiving treatment.

In his message of comfort and encouragement to the family, relatives and faithful of the Lord's Gathering Fellowship Church, the President said it is unfortunate that death had taken away a dedicated servant of God at a time when many people looked up to him for spiritual nourishment.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing away of Bishop Mwarandu. I have known Bishop Mwarandu for many years as a great man of faith. It is unfortunate that death has taken him away from our midst when many in our society looked up to him for spiritual nourishment," the President said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Bishop Morris Mwarandu

The Head of State remembered Bishop Mwarandu as an inspirational minister of the gospel who always saw good even in difficult situations.

"In my interactions with him, Bishop Mwarandu always had words of hope and faith, encouraging all to see the best even in the worst of situations,” the President eulogised.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to give strength and fortitude to Mama Christine Ega Mwarandu, family and the faithful of the Lord's Gathering Fellowship Church as they mourn the departed Bishop.

DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto also took to Twitter to mourn Bishop Mwarandu as a devoted and powerful minister.

“I mourn with the family and friends of Bishop Morris Mwarandu of the Lord's Gathering Fellowship Church. Bishop Mwarandu was a devoted and powerful minister of the church and a servant of God. May the good Lord grant him eternal rest” reads DP Ruto’s message.

Mudavadi's Message

ANC Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi also eulogized the late Bishop Morris Mwarandu with a message that reads;

“My wife Tessie & I are saddened by the departure of Dr Bishop Morris Marandu of the Lords Gatehering Fellowship Church. Our sincere & heartfelt condolences to his Family and Church fraternity. May peace & strength be with you as you walk this difficult journey. Rest in Peace.”