Ruto announces measures to reduce gas prices

Speaking during the launch of Taifa Gas in Mombasa County, President Ruto explained that by making cooking gas more affordable, Kenyans will avoid using alternative cooking methods such as wood fuel, which harms the environment.

"Every household in Kenya will have a gas cylinder and we will make sure that the price of gas goes down because we will also do away with all taxes imposed on gas so that we can make sure that every household in the republic of Kenya has access to gas for cooking," the head of state spoke.

Ruto ordered Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndungu to scrap all taxes on cooking gas and tasked the Ministry with eliminating all illegal filling of gas to protect Kenyans from dangerous products.

The President also instructed top managers at the Kenya Pipeline Company to expand LPG gas's local terminal storage capacity to make it more accessible countrywide.

Construction of the Taifa Gas facility in Kenya is expected to lower cooking gas costs in the absence of price controls.

