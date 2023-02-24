ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto announces measures to reduce gas prices

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto also said that he was confident that the economy had stabilised and his next focus would be to address the cost of living

President William Ruto
President William Ruto

President William Ruto has directed the National Treasury to eliminate all taxes on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to make cooking gas more affordable to Kenyans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Speaking during the launch of Taifa Gas in Mombasa County, President Ruto explained that by making cooking gas more affordable, Kenyans will avoid using alternative cooking methods such as wood fuel, which harms the environment.

"Every household in Kenya will have a gas cylinder and we will make sure that the price of gas goes down because we will also do away with all taxes imposed on gas so that we can make sure that every household in the republic of Kenya has access to gas for cooking," the head of state spoke.

Gas cylinders
Gas cylinders Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto ordered Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndungu to scrap all taxes on cooking gas and tasked the Ministry with eliminating all illegal filling of gas to protect Kenyans from dangerous products.

The President also instructed top managers at the Kenya Pipeline Company to expand LPG gas's local terminal storage capacity to make it more accessible countrywide.

Construction of the Taifa Gas facility in Kenya is expected to lower cooking gas costs in the absence of price controls.

President William Ruto during the ground-breaking ceremony of the Taifa Gas Special Economic Zone Limited in Mombasa County
President William Ruto during the ground-breaking ceremony of the Taifa Gas Special Economic Zone Limited in Mombasa County Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto also said that he was confident that the economy had stabilised and his next focus would be to address the cost of living.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How 2 Nairobians fell prey to online love scam

How 2 Nairobians fell prey to online love scam

Ruto announces measures to reduce gas prices

Ruto announces measures to reduce gas prices

Matiang'i sets condition to comply with DCI summons

Matiang'i sets condition to comply with DCI summons

Mudavadi's wife gets new office in gov't

Mudavadi's wife gets new office in gov't

Brother to Jacob Ocholla clarifies truth about relation to the late Mwai Kibaki

Brother to Jacob Ocholla clarifies truth about relation to the late Mwai Kibaki

CS Murkomen's Old Trafford photos trigger angry reactions

CS Murkomen's Old Trafford photos trigger angry reactions

MP Peter Salasya shares payslip showing deductions worth over Sh1 million

MP Peter Salasya shares payslip showing deductions worth over Sh1 million

Rachel Ruto shares new details of US First Lady Jill Biden's visit

Rachel Ruto shares new details of US First Lady Jill Biden's visit

KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu resigns

KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu resigns

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nzula Makosi [left] and Anthony Ndiema [Photo: Instagram]

Radio Maisha unveils new faces after departure of key presenters

Former National Health Insurance Fund employee, Mary Lilian Waithera Gathenya.

Suspect linked to NHIF staffer's mysterious shooting arrested

CCTV footage capturing moment when NHIF employee Lilian Waithera was shot surfaces

CCTV footage unearths new details in the shooting of NHIF staffer in Nairobi CBD

A collage of Gideon Cheruyiot, a boda boda rider and Bomet Woman Rep Linet Toto during her engagment

Boda boda rider breaks silence on Linet Toto's engagement