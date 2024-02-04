Ruto mourns Namibia's President Hage Geingob with glowing tribute

In his condolence message, President Ruto eulogized the deceased as a distinguished leader who served his nation with dedication and focus.

“I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to the family and the people of Namibia following the death of President Hage Geingob. President Geingob was a distinguished leader who served the people of Namibia with focus and dedication.” President Ruto noted.

Ruto added that President Geingob was a firm believer in the unity of Africa and promoted the continent’s image on the global scene.

“He was a believer of a unified Africa and strongly promoted the continent’s voice and visibility at the global arena. May God give the people of Namibia strength and courage during this difficult period. Rest In Peace.” Read his condolence message.

President Geingob breathed his last on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at around 12:04.

He died while undergoing treatment at Lady Pohamba Hospital surrounded by his wife and children.

"It is with utmost sadness and regret that I inform you that our beloved Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia has passed on today, Sunday 4 February 2024 at around 00h04 at Lady Pohamba Hospital where he was receiving medical treatment from his medical team. At his side, was his dear wife Madame Monica Geingos and his children.

"His medical team, as I informed the nation only yesterday has been trying its utmost best to ensure that our President recovers. Regrettably, notwithstanding the team’s spirited effort to save his life, sadly, fellow Namibians, President Geingob passed on." Read a statement by Namibia’s Vice President Mbumba Nangolo.

He appealed for calm while necessary arrangements are being made for transition and to give the fallen Head of State a befitting sendoff.

"At this moment of deepest sorrow, I appeal to the nation to remain calm and collected while the Government attends to all necessary state arrangements, preparations and other protocols. Further announcements in this regard will be made," he added.

"While keeping the President’s bereaved family, and you, dear fellow Namibians, in our thoughts and prayers, Cabinet will convene with immediate effect in order to make the necessary state arrangements in this regard." Added Vice President Mbumba.