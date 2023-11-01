The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

William Ruto mourns Ally B and promises to preserve his legacy

Lynet Okumu

President William Ruto pays tribute to singer Ally B's peaceful messages

Singer Ally B
Singer Ally B

President William Ruto has joined the nation in grieving the tragic loss of the beloved Coast-based singer, Ally B.

Recommended articles

Ally B, renowned for his chart-topping single 'Maria,' passed away while en route to the Coast General Hospital on Wednesday, November 1.

His death followed a recent pneumonia diagnosis and came only days after he was discharged from the hospital.

Kenyan singer Ally B
Kenyan singer Ally B Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

President Ruto took to social media to express his condolences, recognising Ally B for his musical talents and dedication to fostering unity and harmony across Kenyan society.

The president commended the artist for instilling a message of peace deep within the hearts of Kenyans, a legacy that will endure for years to come.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the late musician's family, friends, and devoted fans, praying for God to grant them solace during this challenging time.

"I join the music fraternity in mourning the passing of Ally B, a musician who harnessed his talent to foster unity and harmony in our society. Ali Khamisi Mwanguli inscribed his message of peace deep within our hearts, and we will forever carry that meaningful tune. May God provide solace to his family, friends, and devoted fans," he wrote.

Singer Ali B
Singer Ali B Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The late musician had been diagnosed with pneumonia not long before his untimely death.

He had been discharged from the hospital just a few days prior to the tragic incident. Ally B's health complications reportedly took a sudden turn for the worse, leading to his unfortunate demise.

Mykol Machampali shared details regarding the circumstances of Ally B's passing. He mentioned that Ally B had been diagnosed with pneumonia the previous week, and on the day of his death, he experienced complications related to his health condition.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan singer Ally B
Kenyan singer Ally B Pulse Live Kenya

It appears that his blood pressure had risen significantly, which ultimately led to his tragic passing as he was being rushed to the hospital.

News of his death was also confirmed by fellow Mombasa-based artist Masauti on his Instagram stories.

Throughout his career, Ally B delivered hit songs like 'Bembea', 'Maria', and 'Kadzo'. His music resonated with fans and left an indelible mark on the Kenyan music scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ally B will be fondly remembered for his contributions to the industry, and his music will continue to be celebrated by his fans and peers.

Ally B
Ally B Pulse Live Kenya

The sudden loss of Ally B is a somber moment for the Kenyan music community. His talent and musical contributions have left an enduring legacy, and he will be deeply missed by those who appreciated his work and admired his artistry.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Daring rescue: Pilot saves the day after floodwaters wash away truck [Video]

Daring rescue: Pilot saves the day after floodwaters wash away truck [Video]

4 arrested for allegedly robbing tourists Sh13.5 million

4 arrested for allegedly robbing tourists Sh13.5 million

Elizabeth Marami becomes chief officer at Sh150 billion celebrity cruise line

Elizabeth Marami becomes chief officer at Sh150 billion celebrity cruise line

William Ruto mourns Ally B and promises to preserve his legacy

William Ruto mourns Ally B and promises to preserve his legacy

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

Gen Z among first recipients of new digital ID 'Maisha Card' as pilot phase starts

Gen Z among first recipients of new digital ID 'Maisha Card' as pilot phase starts

Oldest person alive? King honours 117-year-old Kenyan [Video]

Oldest person alive? King honours 117-year-old Kenyan [Video]

Kenya Railways hikes fare for all train services including SGR passenger train

Kenya Railways hikes fare for all train services including SGR passenger train

State Banquet: Ruto's humour, Raila's presence, DP's absence, King's apology & more

State Banquet: Ruto's humour, Raila's presence, DP's absence, King's apology & more

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Graduates celebrating after competing their studies

PSC advertises 1,902 job vacancies with salaries ranging from Sh322k to Sh16K

A collage of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Muthoni wa Kirumba

Uhuru makes birthday song request during live phone call on radio

A photo of Phyllis Nzula, the prime suspect in the murder of Jennifer Mwende which was circulated by the DCI shortly after her arrest in Kitengela aboard a Namanga-bound matatu

Prime suspect in fatal love triangle murder arrested while fleeing to Tanzania

President William Ruto with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at State House

Foreign Affairs ministry downgrades Ruto's ambassador nominee