The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details of Ruto’s plan & projects to wrestle Nyanza from Raila in 4-day trip

Charles Ouma

The tour will see the President launch projects in Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya and Migori

File image of senior government officials receiving President William Ruto during a past visit to Homa Bay
File image of senior government officials receiving President William Ruto during a past visit to Homa Bay

President William Ruto is set to camp in opposition leader Raila Odinga’s turf next week in a four-day tour that will see him launch several projects.

Recommended articles

The tour will see the President launch projects in Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya and Migori counties that overwhelmingly shunned Ruto in favour of Odinga in the 2022 presidential elections.

Insiders opine that the Head of State is keen on serving all and breaking away from the narrative popularized by his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua that the Kenya Kwanza government is a shareholding company in which those who supported it are given first consideration when it comes to state appointments and development projects.

Ruto is also keen on endearing himself to the region in what could be part of his strategy to win a second term in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Projects to be launched

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo are leading in preparation for the visit that will commence on October 06 and urged the region to embrace the president and his development agenda for the region.

The rehabilitation of Homa Bay, Kendu Bay and Asembo Bay piers are among the projects that the president will launch during the tour that will also see him engage with residents and launch projects touching on infrastructure, blue economy and trade.

The duo described the visit as a breakthrough moment for the region, noting the president is keen on the region’s development and economic growth

“I am urging everyone to welcome the president…The government is ready to serve the people of Nyanza without any prejudice. Let us also create an enabling environment for it to serve us,” said Owalo said when he inspected the piers in the region ahead of the visit.

ADVERTISEMENT
ICT CS Eliud Owalo
ICT CS Eliud Owalo ICT CS Eliud Owalo Pulse Live Kenya

Billions set aside for blue economy

He added that his ministry will establish Wi-Fi hotspots at the piers to spur digital economy and trade, noting that the piers will be key to enhancing trade between Kenya and neighbouring countries.

“These piers will help us trade with our neighbouring countries well,” Owalo said.

On his part, Dr. Omollo noted that the government will inject Sh2 billion to boost blue economy through Lake Victoria, including the purchase of a Sh600million ship to connect the region’s ports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government will spend Sh2 billion for improving blue economy activities in Lake Victoria and that is a sign that it is ready to transform the lives of Nyanza people,” Dr. Omollo said.

Governor Gladys Wanga warms up to Ruto visit

Ruto will be hosted by Homa Bay County governor Gladys Wanga on October 06.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga
Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga Pulse Live Kenya

The governor confirmed that she is ready to work with the president on all matter development, but when it comes to politics, her loyalty lies with Raila Odinga.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am an ODM governor but development unites us. When it comes to development, I work with the government but when it comes to politics, I will work with my party leader Raila Odinga,” Wanga explained.

The president has had several visits to the region since his election last year.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

First Lady Rachel Ruto dedicates prestigious award given in India to Kenyans

First Lady Rachel Ruto dedicates prestigious award given in India to Kenyans

Sh250, my beard & tomatoes are all I have - Yesu Wa Tongaren decries poverty

Sh250, my beard & tomatoes are all I have - Yesu Wa Tongaren decries poverty

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner's bold declaration on Mau Forest gets Ruto's support

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner's bold declaration on Mau Forest gets Ruto's support

Details of Ruto’s plan & projects to wrestle Nyanza from Raila in 4-day trip

Details of Ruto’s plan & projects to wrestle Nyanza from Raila in 4-day trip

How to check if your passport is ready for collection at Department of Immigration

How to check if your passport is ready for collection at Department of Immigration

Dennis Itumbi hints at new TV tax being imposed by Ruto's government

Dennis Itumbi hints at new TV tax being imposed by Ruto's government

What Eric Maigo told family before his death

What Eric Maigo told family before his death

Kenyans don’t trust the courts - the main factors behind this trend

Kenyans don’t trust the courts - the main factors behind this trend

Sh10M consignment that went missing in Mombasa found in Nairobi

Sh10M consignment that went missing in Mombasa found in Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DP Rigathi Gachagua with Maina Muchangi

DP Gachagua stirs social media in reunion with friend for over 18 years

Eric Maigo's parents

What Eric Maigo told family before his death

President William Ruto speaking during the opening of the Devolution Conference in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on August 16, 2023

Ruto's Maisha Namba and digital ID launch suffers setback

President William Ruto with his son-in-law Alexander Ezenagu at State House, Nairobi

Ruto's son-in-law lands 2 lucrative roles in Kenya