Details of Ruto’s plan & projects to wrestle Nyanza from Raila in 4-day trip

The tour will see the President launch projects in Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya and Migori counties that overwhelmingly shunned Ruto in favour of Odinga in the 2022 presidential elections.

Insiders opine that the Head of State is keen on serving all and breaking away from the narrative popularized by his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua that the Kenya Kwanza government is a shareholding company in which those who supported it are given first consideration when it comes to state appointments and development projects.

Ruto is also keen on endearing himself to the region in what could be part of his strategy to win a second term in 2027.

Projects to be launched

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo are leading in preparation for the visit that will commence on October 06 and urged the region to embrace the president and his development agenda for the region.

The rehabilitation of Homa Bay, Kendu Bay and Asembo Bay piers are among the projects that the president will launch during the tour that will also see him engage with residents and launch projects touching on infrastructure, blue economy and trade.

The duo described the visit as a breakthrough moment for the region, noting the president is keen on the region’s development and economic growth

“I am urging everyone to welcome the president…The government is ready to serve the people of Nyanza without any prejudice. Let us also create an enabling environment for it to serve us,” said Owalo said when he inspected the piers in the region ahead of the visit.

ICT CS Eliud Owalo Pulse Live Kenya

Billions set aside for blue economy

He added that his ministry will establish Wi-Fi hotspots at the piers to spur digital economy and trade, noting that the piers will be key to enhancing trade between Kenya and neighbouring countries.

“These piers will help us trade with our neighbouring countries well,” Owalo said.

On his part, Dr. Omollo noted that the government will inject Sh2 billion to boost blue economy through Lake Victoria, including the purchase of a Sh600million ship to connect the region’s ports.

“The government will spend Sh2 billion for improving blue economy activities in Lake Victoria and that is a sign that it is ready to transform the lives of Nyanza people,” Dr. Omollo said.

Governor Gladys Wanga warms up to Ruto visit

Ruto will be hosted by Homa Bay County governor Gladys Wanga on October 06.

Pulse Live Kenya

The governor confirmed that she is ready to work with the president on all matter development, but when it comes to politics, her loyalty lies with Raila Odinga.

“I am an ODM governor but development unites us. When it comes to development, I work with the government but when it comes to politics, I will work with my party leader Raila Odinga,” Wanga explained.