The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Prosecution blunder hands Ex-CS Rotich acquittal in Sh63B Arror & Kimwarer case

Denis Mwangi

Former Treasury CS Henry Rotich rejoices after being acquitted in Sh63 billion Arror & Kimwarer

Former CS Henry Rotich leaves the court
Former CS Henry Rotich leaves the court

In a significant turn of events, the Nairobi anti-corruption court has delivered a major victory for former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich.

Recommended articles

The court acquitted Rotich and his eight co-accused in the Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer dam graft case, citing a lack of evidence.

Milimani Magistrate Eunice Nyutu, presiding over the case said that the decision acquit the suspects came as a result of the prosecution's failure to substantiate the allegations brought against the defendants.

The magistrate also criticised the prosecution for failing to question 41 witnesses who testified in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former CS Henry Rotich
Former CS Henry Rotich Former CS Henry Rotich Pulse Live Kenya

“All the accused persons in this case are hereby acquitted under Section 210 of the Criminal Procedure Code due to lack of evidence as a result of the reckless dereliction of duty by the prosecution,” the magistrate said.

Rotich was a visibly happy man as he left the court following the acquittal and declined media interviews saying, “Let me rest first.”

The case involved allegations of irregularities in the tendering, procurement, and financing of the two dam projects.

Several officials and companies were charged, with abuse of office, conspiracy to defraud, and misuse of public funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arror and Kimwarer dams had been commissioned, and substantial funds were disbursed, but there was little to show for the projects on the ground.

The tendering process for the dams was reported to be riddled with irregularities, and the projects were deemed vulnerable to abuse, with concerns raised about the value for money.

CMC di Ravenna denies wrongdoing in Arror, Kimwarer scandal in statement from Italy
CMC di Ravenna denies wrongdoing in Arror, Kimwarer scandal in statement from Italy CMC di Ravenna denies wrongdoing in Arror, Kimwarer scandal in statement from Italy Pulse Live Kenya

The tendering process for the Arror and Kimwarer dams in Kenya was marred by several irregularities.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the tendering process for the two dams was riddled with irregularities.

ADVERTISEMENT

An affidavit sworn in February 2020 on behalf of the DPP stated that the Kimwarer project had not been approved by the Cabinet as required by the 2013 Public Private Partnership Act.

Additionally, there were allegations of conflict of interest, abuse of office, and negligence of duty, with claims that officials involved pocketed bribes, although they were not formally accused of this.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

EPRA announces drop in fuel prices for December - January period

EPRA announces drop in fuel prices for December - January period

Treasury addresses fears of salary delays during holiday festivities

Treasury addresses fears of salary delays during holiday festivities

David Ndii blasts State House staff over communication error

David Ndii blasts State House staff over communication error

Prosecution blunder hands Ex-CS Rotich acquittal in Sh63B Arror & Kimwarer case

Prosecution blunder hands Ex-CS Rotich acquittal in Sh63B Arror & Kimwarer case

Nairobi Water announces emergency shutdown of supply in 27 areas

Nairobi Water announces emergency shutdown of supply in 27 areas

Ministry announces scholarships for 2023 KCPE candidates to join Form One [How to Apply]

Ministry announces scholarships for 2023 KCPE candidates to join Form One [How to Apply]

40 casualties reported after bus accident in Londiani

40 casualties reported after bus accident in Londiani

Ruto promises to deliver homes worth Sh400,000 for select Kenyans

Ruto promises to deliver homes worth Sh400,000 for select Kenyans

Ruto approves Sh66B project to solve frequent power outages

Ruto approves Sh66B project to solve frequent power outages

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

Uhuru Kenyatta Institute

Uhuru converts Sh700M home into the Uhuru Kenyatta Institute [Photos]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua giving a speech during JKUAT 40th and 9th PAUSTI graduation ceremony on June 23, 2023

Gachagua oversees KMTC big day as 22,000 students graduate at Kasarani Stadium

File image of President William Ruto

President Ruto announces new state appointments, sends Uhuru appointees packing