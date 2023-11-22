PS Susan Auma reacts to viral video involving Nairobi hawker

The footage, depicting the hawker's desperate plea as his peanuts lay scattered on the ground, has evoked widespread anger, with many accusing the authorities of harassment.

Expressing concern for the plight of the struggling hawker, PS Susan Auma Mang'eni has implored fellow citizens for assistance in locating the individual whose livelihood has been adversely impacted.

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development PS Susan Auma Mang'eni speaking during a past event in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

In a direct address to the County Government of Nairobi, under the leadership of Governor Sakaja Johnson, Mang'eni urged for the formalization and integration of micro and small enterprises.

She emphasized the need for consideration of informal traders, stressing the need to preserve and nurture these enterprises for the collective benefit of Nairobi.

Public Outcry Over Harassment Incidents

The incident comes in the wake of several reports of harassment and assault on traders by Nairobi City County government askaris, sparking public outrage and condemnation from Kenyans.

In October, a crackdown on street food hawkers resulted in destruction, leaving smokie-mayai vendors' trollies vandalized on the streets.

On November 15, 2023, hawkers with disabilities in Nairobi took a stand against the persistent harassment by county askaris.

Quinter Achieng's trolley which was destroyed during the raid by Nairobi County Askaris Pulse Live Kenya

A Nairobi County lorry with smokey trolleys Pulse Live Kenya

Sleeping outside Governor Johnson Sakaja's office, the men and women braved the chilly evening weather to express their frustrations.

Earlier, nominated senator Crystal Asige led an emotional protest against the Nairobi county government's decision to categorize them as hawkers and remove them from the Central Business District (CBD).

