Eric Omondi's fundraiser nets Sh600K for smokie vendor after 'kanjo' raid

The raid left the streets littered with shattered glass, trampled food items, and a palpable sense of despair among the affected vendors.

Among those impacted was Quinter Adhiambo, a small business owner who not only lost her means of livelihood but also her entire day's stock.

Her unfortunate situation, however, did not go unnoticed. Popular comedian Eric Omondi sympathised with her and extended his support, rallying his social media followers for a fundraising initiative to aid Quinter's recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fundraising took place on Eric's social media pages and in an hour his fans had raised over Sh300K, a significant amount to raise in an hour. By Thursday afternoon, Eric had raised over Sh600K for Quinter.

"WAKIANGUSHA TUNAINUA!!! Last night we managed to Raise Sh556K in 3 hours for Quinter after City Council Disgracefully kicked and threw her stock to the ground. What the devil meant to break her God used to LIFT her. GOD WINS!!!" Eric wrote.

The overwhelming response from Eric's followers in just a few hours showed the power of collective empathy and community support in times of adversity.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Nairobi County lorry with smokey trolleys Pulse Live Kenya

As public outrage continued to mount, Nairobi Senator Sakaja intervened, denouncing the actions of the county officers and ensuring swift measures to address the situation.

He took responsibility for the appalling incident and announced compensation for each affected vendor.

"I have ordered the immediate release of all confiscated items, apologised to the traders, and personally compensated each of them to the tune of 10,000 shillings each," Sakaja declared in a statement released shortly after the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smokie trolleys being bundled into a lorry Pulse Live Kenya

Emphasising the importance of maintaining a harmonious relationship between the authorities and the street vendors, Sakaja highlighted the necessity of addressing any regulatory non-compliance without resorting to heavy-handed measures.

"Even if the traders were operating without the required documentation, including a Medical Certificate from Public Health that every food handler must have for the safety of Nairobians, they did not deserve such treatment, and we are dealing with this internally," he asserted.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT