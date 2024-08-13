The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
PSC announces mass recruitment of graduate interns [How to apply]

Denis Mwangi

Selected applicants are deployed to different ministries and government departments for a monthly stipend of Sh25,000

An AI generated image of a man working on a laptop
The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the recruitment of interns (Cohort 7) under the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) for the Financial Year 2024/2025.

The PSIP is a government youth empowerment program that offers college graduates the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and build skills in order to enhance their chances for employment, networking, and entrepreneurship.

Eligibility

To be eligible for an internship position, a candidate must:

  • Have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university.
  • Have graduated not earlier than the year 2018.
  • Be proficient in computer skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

Interns will be expected to:

  • Complete duties mutually agreed upon and assigned by their supervisors.
  • Document relevant skills acquired in their areas of deployment.
  • Actively participate in mentorship activities and additional responsibilities designed for the program.
Public Service Commission (PSC).
Public Service Commission (PSC). Pulse Live Kenya
Duration and Stipend

The internship program will last for twelve (12) months and is non-renewable.

Interns will be paid a stipend of Sh25,000 per month.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified graduates can apply through the PSC job portal accessible through www.publicservice.go.ke or www.psckjobs.go.ke by September 2, 2024.

Background on PSIP

The Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) is a flagship program of the Kenyan government aimed at providing young graduates with practical work experience and mentorship.

The program has been running since 2013 and has benefited thousands of young people.

An AI generated image of a woman working on a laptop
Provides practical work experience and skills development in various fields such as administration, human resource management, records management, accounting, ICT, finance, public communication, supply chain management, economics, agriculture, agricultural engineering, and civil engineering.

Selected applicants are deployed to different ministries and government departments for work.

As of July 2024, the PSIP has benefited over 25,200 interns since its inception in 2019.

Many former interns have successfully transitioned into permanent positions within the public service or other sectors after completing their internships.

