PSC announces mass recruitment of graduate interns [How to apply]

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the recruitment of interns (Cohort 7) under the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) for the Financial Year 2024/2025.
Selected applicants are deployed to different ministries and government departments for a monthly stipend of Sh25,000
The PSIP is a government youth empowerment program that offers college graduates the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and build skills in order to enhance their chances for employment, networking, and entrepreneurship.
Eligibility
To be eligible for an internship position, a candidate must:
- Have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university.
- Have graduated not earlier than the year 2018.
- Be proficient in computer skills.
Duties and Responsibilities
Interns will be expected to:
- Complete duties mutually agreed upon and assigned by their supervisors.
- Document relevant skills acquired in their areas of deployment.
- Actively participate in mentorship activities and additional responsibilities designed for the program.
Duration and Stipend
The internship program will last for twelve (12) months and is non-renewable.
Interns will be paid a stipend of Sh25,000 per month.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified graduates can apply through the PSC job portal accessible through www.publicservice.go.ke or www.psckjobs.go.ke by September 2, 2024.
Background on PSIP
The Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) is a flagship program of the Kenyan government aimed at providing young graduates with practical work experience and mentorship.
The program has been running since 2013 and has benefited thousands of young people.
Provides practical work experience and skills development in various fields such as administration, human resource management, records management, accounting, ICT, finance, public communication, supply chain management, economics, agriculture, agricultural engineering, and civil engineering.
As of July 2024, the PSIP has benefited over 25,200 interns since its inception in 2019.
Many former interns have successfully transitioned into permanent positions within the public service or other sectors after completing their internships.