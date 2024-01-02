The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
8,610 graduates land internship jobs in Public Service Commission [Full List]

Denis Mwangi

PSC releases names of 8,610 interns appointed to Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) Cohort VI

Graduates during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega
Graduates during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the appointment of 8,610 interns under the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) Cohort VI.

These interns are set to play pivotal roles across various ministries, state departments, corporations, and public universities, contributing their skills and fresh perspectives to the public sector.

The internship program, spanning 12 months, seeks to provide valuable work experience to the newly appointed interns.

The graduates interns will earn a monthly stipend of Sh25,000.

Graduates during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega
Graduates during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega Graduates during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega Pulse Live Kenya

During this period, interns will have the opportunity to work under the guidance of PSC-trained mentors and coaches.

These seasoned professionals will be tasked with not only supervising the interns but also nurturing their skills and capabilities for personal and professional growth.

The list of appointed candidates is accessible on the official Public Service Commission website.

As part of the transparent and user-friendly application process, candidates can also check the status of their applications through the PSC job portal.

This approach ensures that applicants have direct access to information related to their appointments and internships.

Communication regarding specific deployments and reporting dates is expected to be relayed directly to the appointed candidates in the coming weeks.

This personalized approach aims to streamline the onboarding process and facilitate a smooth transition into their respective roles within the public service.

Public Service Commission (PSC).
Public Service Commission (PSC). Pulse Live Kenya

The Public Service Internship Programme serves as a vital avenue for young professionals to contribute to the development of the nation while gaining practical experience in their chosen fields.

The structured mentorship under PSC-trained guides further underscores the commitment to nurturing the next generation of public servants.

PSIP LIST OF APPOINTED COHORT VI INTERNS FY 2023-2024_compressed.pdf

Download the list of successful applicants here

