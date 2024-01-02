8,610 graduates land internship jobs in Public Service Commission [Full List]

These interns are set to play pivotal roles across various ministries, state departments, corporations, and public universities, contributing their skills and fresh perspectives to the public sector.

The internship program, spanning 12 months, seeks to provide valuable work experience to the newly appointed interns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Graduates during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega Pulse Live Kenya

During this period, interns will have the opportunity to work under the guidance of PSC-trained mentors and coaches.

These seasoned professionals will be tasked with not only supervising the interns but also nurturing their skills and capabilities for personal and professional growth.

The list of appointed candidates is accessible on the official Public Service Commission website.

As part of the transparent and user-friendly application process, candidates can also check the status of their applications through the PSC job portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This approach ensures that applicants have direct access to information related to their appointments and internships.

Communication regarding specific deployments and reporting dates is expected to be relayed directly to the appointed candidates in the coming weeks.

This personalized approach aims to streamline the onboarding process and facilitate a smooth transition into their respective roles within the public service.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Public Service Internship Programme serves as a vital avenue for young professionals to contribute to the development of the nation while gaining practical experience in their chosen fields.

ADVERTISEMENT