Public Service Commission (PSC) through its Chairman Stephen Kirogo has taken stun action against Education CS Prof. George Magoha after he was captured on Camera harassing and throwing insults at an official in Uasin Gishu County.

In a letter, PSC said that it has stripped off Magoha his human resource powers in the Ministry.

According to Kirogo, all human resource matters in the Education docket shall henceforth be handled by Education Principal Secretary Dr Belio Kipsang.

“The purpose of this general letter is to inform you that in view of the recent incident in the Ministry of Education relating to the role of the Authorized Officer, the Commission has in the meantime withdrawn the delegation of its powers and functions from the Cabinet Secretary, Prof. George A. O. Magoha, CBS and delegated the said powers to the Principal Secretary for Early Learning and Basic Education, Dr. Richard Belio Kipsang, CBS with immediate effect,” read part of the letter from PSC.

The PSC Chairman noted that the move was in exercise of the Commission’s powers and commitment to protect public servants against undignified and unwarranted attacks.

Adding that, the execution of delegated authority is designed to foster public confidence and maintain the integrity and dignity of the public service.

Last week, Prof. Magoha came under heavy criticism after a video of him giving Uasin Gishu County Director of Education Gitonga Mbaka an embarrassing dress down and referring to him as an “idiot” went viral.

The county’s Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Secretary General Elijah Maiyo asked the CS to apologize over the saga.

However, on Wednesday Magoha maintained that he will not apologize; “Nobody should be surprised at how I do things, I was in KNEC (Kenya National Examinations Council) … I made things work and now I am here to protect the interest of parents and children. Anytime I cannot do that I have no business being here.

If you have 30 schools in your area and, by the end of the month you have not visited even 10, then you have no business getting your salary. implementers must conform or I will make them do. We need to give justice to the children and government that is spending colossal amounts on them,”.