Education CS George Magoha on Friday took action after President Uhuru Kenyatta gave him a 14-day deadline to roll out the 2021 academic calendar.

The CS sent out an invitation to education stakeholders to attend a meeting where the academic calendar will be discussed.

Prof. Magoha was speaking in Machakos County where he also added that the examinations time table will also be discussed.

"This is where we shall also discuss and affirm exactly now the time table for exams and the road map for next year and as you are aware the children will go back in January next year and as they come back they need a timetable," he stated.

Education CS George Magoha says there will be no social distancing when schools reopen in January

Form 4, Class 8 and Grade 4 learners have been back in school for almost two months under strict Covid-19 safety measures.

President Kenyatta gave the CS and his team 14 days to make public the calendar for the remaining classes as they prepare to resume in January 2021.

The directive was part of the remarks he made before parliament during his seventh State of the Nation address on Thursday.