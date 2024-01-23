Public Service Commission advertises 684 job vacancies

This exciting opportunity was announced in a notice published on Tuesday, inviting skilled and interested Kenyan citizens to apply before the deadline of February 13, 2024.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online through the PSC's official website or dedicated jobs portal, as outlined by the Commission's CEO.

The specific job details and requirements can be directly accessed on the PSC’s website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Among the key positions advertised are 22 roles for county commissioners/secretaries in the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, along with a deputy director position at the Kenya School of Adventure and Leadership.

The Immigration and Citizen Services Department is looking to appoint a Secretary for Refugee Affairs, alongside multiple directors and assistant directors in Civil Registration Services.

The State Department for Correctional Services - Kenya Prisons Services is recruiting for the high-ranking post of Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons.

Other notable departments, such as the National Treasury, Livestock Department, and Defence, are seeking professionals for positions including Director of General Public Debt Management, Director of Veterinary Services, and a Director/Senior Research Fellow/Senior Lecturer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Department for Industry is offering an impressive 135 directorial and assistant directorial positions across various departments.

Additionally, there are 43 vacancies in Public Service and Delivery Management and 182 roles in the Labour and Skills Development Department.

The State Department for Parliamentary Affairs and the Petroleum Department have also announced vacancies, including the role of Commissioner for Petroleum.

An AI generated image of a woman working on a laptop Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mining department is not far behind, with 167 job openings in various sectors.

Lastly, the State Department for Irrigation is seeking a candidate for the position of Secretary, focusing on Land Reclamation, Climate Resilience, and Irrigation Water Management.

This recruitment drive signifies a significant expansion and strengthening of Kenya's public service sector.

Guiding tips on how to apply

If you're applying for a job or internship through the Public Service Commission's online recruitment and selection system, here are some essential steps and tips to guide you through the process:

ADVERTISEMENT

Registration for First-Time Users:

If you're a new user, you must register on the system.

Provide your ID or Passport Number, Surname, a current Email address, and create a password for system access.

Application Process:

To apply, log into the system using your ID/Passport Number and the password you created during registration.

Ensure you complete every part of the application, including personal details, academic and professional qualifications, work experience, memberships in professional bodies, referees, and any other relevant information.

Completeness of Application:

ADVERTISEMENT

An incomplete application may not be considered. Double-check to ensure all required sections are filled out.

Feedback Report:

After submitting your application, it's advisable to print and keep a copy of the Feedback Report or application summary. You can do this by clicking on the 'Report' tab or the 'Application Summary' link.

Amending Applications:

The system allows you to modify or revisit your application at any time before the closing date of the advert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Important Notes:

Revisiting Applications: Remember, you can amend or revisit your application(s) anytime before the advert's closure date.

Legal Implications of False Information: As per Section 100(4) of the Public Service Commission Act 2017, providing false or misleading information to the Commission can lead to legal consequences, including a fine of up to Sh200,000, imprisonment for up to two years, or both.