Public Service Commission has announced 1,902 job vacancies in the civil service.
PSC advertises 1,902 job vacancies with salaries ranging from Sh322k to Sh16K
The PSC is looking for 900 clerical officers, 800 senior support staff among other senior roles
In a notice on October 31, PSC invited Kenyans to apply for job opportunities across 10 different ministries.
The vacancies range from technical roles to administrative positions, reflecting the diverse needs of the public sector.
State Department for Internal Security and National Administration
The State Department for Internal Security and National Administration is seeking to fill crucial positions, including:
- 1 Government Chemist (Job Group CSG4) - Salary: Sh322,040 p.m.
- 900 Clerical Officer II (Job Group CSG14) - Salary: Sh20,800 p.m.
- 800 Senior Support Staff (Job Group CSG16) - Salary: Sh16,250 p.m.
State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action
The State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action has one opening for an:
- Assistant Director, Gender (Job Group CSG7) - Salary: Sh119,730 p.m.
State Department for Transport
In the State Department for Transport, there is an opportunity for a:
- Director, Roads and Rail Transport Services (Job Group CSG5) - Salary: Sh195,410 p.m.
State Department for Lands and Physical Planning
The State Department for Lands and Physical Planning is recruiting for:
- 58 Land Valuer positions (Job Group CSG10) - Salary: Sh49,950 p.m.
State Department for Trade
The State Department for Trade has one opening for a:
- Director, Internal Trade (Job Group CSG5) - Salary: Sh195,410 p.m.
State Department for the ASALs and Regional Development
The State Department for the ASALs and Regional Development is looking for a:
- Director, Regional Development (Job Group CSG5) - Salary: Sh195,410 p.m.
State Department for Tourism
Within the State Department for Tourism, several Assistant Director positions are available:
- 2 Assistant Director, Tourism Research, Policy, and Innovation (Job Group CSG7) - Salary: Sh119,730 p.m.
- 2 Assistant Director, Tourism Development and Promotion (Job Group CSG7) - Salary: Sh119,730 p.m.
- 1 Assistant Director, Tourism Investment and Finance (Job Group CSG7) - Salary: Sh119,730 p.m.
State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs
The State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs is recruiting for various roles, including:
- 50 Children’s Officer II (Job Group CSG11) - Salary: Sh40,060 p.m.
- 30 Social Development Officer II (Job Group CSG11) - Salary: Sh40,060 p.m.
- 20 Assistant Social Development Officer III (Job Group CSG12) - Salary: Sh32,760 p.m.
State Department for Diaspora Affairs
The State Department for Diaspora Affairs is offering opportunities for:
- 7 Director, Foreign Service (Job Group CSG5) - Salary: Sh195,410 p.m.
- 8 Deputy Director, Foreign Service (Job Group CSG6) - Salary: Sh166,780 p.m.
- 11 Assistant Director, Foreign Service (Job Group CSG7) - Salary: Sh119,730 p.m.
State Department for Shipping and Maritime
The State Department for Shipping and Maritime has openings for:
- 8 Shipping and Maritime Officer I (Job Group CSG10) - Salary: Sh49,950 p.m.
Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the Public Service Commission's official website for detailed job descriptions, application procedures, and deadlines.
The applications should reach the commission on or before November 21, 2023.
