Justin Bedan Njoka Muturi also know as, JB Muturi is the 7th Speaker of the Kenyan National Assembly, but the first and current speaker, since Kenya adopted the Bicameral parliament system, after the adoption of the 2010 Constitution.

Speaker Muturi has been termed as controversial in many of his rulings in the National Assembly, but that has not deterred him from doing what is best for the country in his capacity as head of the legislature.

Early Life & Education

Speaker Justin Muturi was born in April 1956 in Mbeere where he started his Primary education and later on joined Kangaru Boys High School for secondary education.

In 1978, he joined the School of Law in the University of Nairobi and graduated in 1981. After which, he joined the Kenya School of Law for a Post Graduate Diploma in Law and was admitted to the Bar in 1982.

Career

Speaker Muturi joined the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) soon after graduating and served as a District Magistrate between 1982 and 1984.

In 1985 to 1989, he served as a Resident Magistrate and was later promoted to Principal Magistrate, a position he served in between 1989 and 1997.

During this period, he also served as Chairman of the Judges and Magistrates Association, before he retired from the JSC in 1997.

Politics

In 1999, Justin Muturi joined politics, taking a shot at the Siakago Constituency by-election following the death of then area MP, Cyrus Ita, which he won under the KANU ticket and served until 2002.

He was then re-elected in 2002 and went on to serve for another five years, while at the same time holding different positions in Parliament, including that of Opposition Chief Whip and Chair of the Public Investments Committee. He lost the subsequent election in 2007.

In 2013, he vied for MP in the newly created Mbeere North Constituency with The National Alliance (TNA) party but lost to Muriuki Njagagua.

He went on to vie for the position of Speaker of National Assembly which he won, defeating incumbent Kenneth Marende. He was re-elected Speaker in 2017 and continues to serve in this position.

Family

Speaker JB Muturi is married and has three children, but little is known about them as he has managed to keep them away from the limelight.