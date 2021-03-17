If you are an avid social media user, by now the name Brian Ndung'u Waititu, or Yao the son of Baba Yao (Former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu) is all plastered in your minds. He has been trending on various platforms for simply pleading guilty to driving a Probox, under the influence of alcohol. His case could have been just one of the usual cases, but by virtue of his surname and the make of the car, there was no way he was going to miss the spotlight.

While everyone is busy trying to show how he reassembles his father and making a big deal out of the fact that he was driving a Probox despite his dad being a politician, I cannot help but think of his change of fortunes.

In Kenya, one only needs a little bit of attention, mostly on a controversial ground and a brush with the law to be inducted into politics. With Brian’s case, he already achieved all of this thanks to himself, the media and Kenyans at large, and should consider going for a political seat.

How I pity his would-be competitors as he will easily stroll to victory while riding high on the earned fame in addition to the political influence his father has.

To Brian Ndung’u Waititu or as now popularly known, Yao, the gods of fortune have visited and it’s your time to make a mark in the political scene. I don’t know if you need to hear this, but majority of the youths which you are part of, are jobless and would do anything for such a golden opportunity.

Make hay while the sun still shines. And just in case you are looking for a political outfit, please consider starting your own and probably name it, ‘probox pia ni gari or probox na vijana'.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of Pulse Live Kenya.

(The Author, Anthony Mamai, is a Film Production student at St. Paul’s University in Limuru)