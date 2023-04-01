Pwani University closed, exams postponed [Details]

The bus was carrying students to an inter-university sports event at the University of Eldoret when the accident occurred, resulting in the loss of several lives and leaving many injured.
Pwani University closed, exams postponed
Pwani University has been closed following a tragic bus accident that occurred on March 30, 2023, in Naivasha.
According to an internal memo by Vice Chancellor Professor Rajab Mohamed, students have been requested to make travel arrangements back home, effective immediately.
The University will be closed from April 1, 2023, from 3.00 pm, and will reopen on April, 17 2023.
In light of the incident, the university management recognized the need to allow students and staff to mourn, undergo counseling, and trauma management to cope with the circumstances and begin the healing process.
As a result, the university senate held a meeting on April 1st, 2023, and decided to reorganize the Semester II, 2022/23 Academic Year.
The academic year almanac has been adjusted as follows:
Examinations will begin on 2nd May, 2023, and end on 12th May, 2023.
Graduation for the 2019 cohort still remains scheduled for December 2023.
Teaching practice and field attachments will commence on 15th May, 2023.
The University extended condolences to the families and friends of the affected students and staff.
The institution is working closely with the respective authorities to investigate the cause of the tragic accident.
