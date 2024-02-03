Rachel Ruto's statement after hosting famous pastor Nick Vujicic at State House

Vujicic was born with Tetra Amelia Syndrome, a condition characterised by the absence of arms and legs.

“Nick Vujicic, an Australian-American Christian evangelist and motivational speaker, is a global icon of resilience and positivity. Despite being born with Tetra Amelia Syndrome, a condition characterised by the absence of arms and legs, he has never let his physical limitations define him. He is a testament to the power of the human spirit.” The first lady wrote.

She highlighted Vujicic’s courage, tenacity and positivity as truly inspiring, adding that the meeting reminded her that obstacles can indeed become opportunities.

“His ministry, Life Without Limbs, and his message of faith in Jesus Christ have touched countless lives around the world. His courage, tenacity, and positivity are truly inspiring. Meeting him was a reminder that obstacles can indeed become opportunities. It was an absolute honour to meet with Nick Vujicic at State House in Nairobi.” Wrote the First Lady on social media.

In a previous visit a year earlier, Vujicic met more than 2000 students in Murang’a county.

He disclosed that he intervened and prevented 10 Kenyan students from committing suicide, with another 1000 being saved.

Faith Diplomacy and Benny Hinn's "government sponsored crusade"

In what has come to be referred to as Faith Diplomacy, a number of religious leaders have visited State House with some being invited into the country.

In September last year, celebrated American preacher Benny Hinn revealed details of his meeting with the First Lady, claiming that she flew all the way from Nairobi to the US to invite him for a nationwide crusade sponsored by the government.

"Something amazing happened. The First Lady of Kenya flew from Nairobi with her team, just for one reason; to ask me to come back to Nairobi for a nationwide government-sponsored crusade," Hinn said.

"The only time I think we've ever had that was in Papua New Guinea," the televangelist added.