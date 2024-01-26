The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Tributes pour in for Radio Africa Group reporter killed in tragic Kisumu accident

Lynet Okumu

Radio Africa Group Reporter & chair of Kisumu Journalists Network, Dickens Wasonga killed in a tragic accident in Mamboleo, Kisumu.

Radio Africa Group reporter Dickens Wasonga dies in grisly road accident in Mamboleo, Kisumu
Radio Africa Group reporter Dickens Wasonga dies in grisly road accident in Mamboleo, Kisumu

Kisumu and the wider journalism fraternity in Kenya are in mourning following the tragic passing of Dickens Wasonga, a dedicated reporter and prominent figure in the media landscape.

Recommended articles

Wasonga, who served as a reporter for Radio Africa Group, met his untimely demise in a grisly car accident in the Mamboleo area on Friday morning.

His sudden departure has left a profound void in the hearts of those who knew him.

Radio Africa Group reporter Dickens Wasonga dies in grisly road accident in Mamboleo, Kisumu
Radio Africa Group reporter Dickens Wasonga dies in grisly road accident in Mamboleo, Kisumu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Wasonga's legacy extends beyond his role as a journalist; he was also the esteemed chairperson of the Kisumu Journalists Network (KJN).

In a statement, KJN expressed deep sorrow and shock at the loss of their colleague and friend.

They lauded Wasonga's unwavering dedication to his craft, noting his integrity and professionalism as exemplary traits that inspired many within the journalism fraternity.

Radio Africa Group reporter Dickens Wasonga dies in grisly road accident in Mamboleo, Kisumu
Radio Africa Group reporter Dickens Wasonga dies in grisly road accident in Mamboleo, Kisumu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

KJN extended sincere condolences to Wasonga's family, friends, and the entire journalism community as they grapple with his sudden departure.

“Dickens was a dedicated team player who demonstrated exceptional integrity and professionalism. Heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and the entire journalism fraternity mourning the loss of Dickens,” KJN said.

Governor Anyang' Nyong'o, echoing the sentiments of many, expressed profound sadness upon learning of Wasonga's passing.

He described Wasonga as a versatile and professional journalist known for his investigative prowess and commitment to delivering balanced and informative stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyong'o lamented the devastating loss to the media fraternity, highlighting Wasonga's recent appointment as the Chairman of KJN and his promising leadership.

Radio Africa Group reporter Dickens Wasonga dies in grisly road accident in Mamboleo, Kisumu
Radio Africa Group reporter Dickens Wasonga dies in grisly road accident in Mamboleo, Kisumu Pulse Live Kenya

Nyong'o emphasised that Wasonga's passing comes as yet another blow to Kisumu's journalism community, coming just months after the loss of another esteemed photojournalist, Tony Omondi.

The Governor conveyed condolences on behalf of the County Government of Kisumu to Wasonga's family and colleagues, offering solace during this challenging time of grief and loss.

“On behalf of the County Government of Kisumu, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family of Wasonga and the media fraternity in Kenya,” Nyong'o said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In November 2023, Wasonga was elected as the new chairman of KJN after a rigorous electoral process.

His victory reflected the trust and confidence bestowed upon him by his peers, as he garnered a significant majority of votes.

In his acceptance speech, Wasonga outlined his vision for KJN, emphasising the importance of securing group insurance coverage for members and fostering growth and expansion within the network.

Radio Africa Group reporter Dickens Wasonga dies in grisly road accident in Mamboleo, Kisumu
Radio Africa Group reporter Dickens Wasonga dies in grisly road accident in Mamboleo, Kisumu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

He pledged to advocate for the welfare of Kisumu journalists, seeking to ensure that they receive adequate support in times of illness or accidents.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila faces legal action for alleging relationship between governor and a CS

Raila faces legal action for alleging relationship between governor and a CS

Blow to Ruto after High Court ruling on Sh90 billion Haiti mission by Kenyan police

Blow to Ruto after High Court ruling on Sh90 billion Haiti mission by Kenyan police

Tributes pour in for Radio Africa Group reporter killed in tragic Kisumu accident

Tributes pour in for Radio Africa Group reporter killed in tragic Kisumu accident

Judge issues order as Maribe misses court for judgement of Monica Kimani murder case

Judge issues order as Maribe misses court for judgement of Monica Kimani murder case

Housing Levy: Here's what next after Court of Appeal suspends collection

Housing Levy: Here's what next after Court of Appeal suspends collection

Businessman offers priceless reward to gov't pathologist to unwind from Rita Waeni case

Businessman offers priceless reward to gov't pathologist to unwind from Rita Waeni case

CS Kindiki announces major changes in the Ministry of Interior [Full List]

CS Kindiki announces major changes in the Ministry of Interior [Full List]

Probe on Rita Waeni's head reveals cause of death before she was dismembered

Probe on Rita Waeni's head reveals cause of death before she was dismembered

Chaos erupts at Mama Lucy Hospital as DCI arrests gunshot victim before surgery

Chaos erupts at Mama Lucy Hospital as DCI arrests gunshot victim before surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

On January 18, 2024, the children of the late Lizzie Wanyoike - Wanyoike Mburu, Stella Wanjiru, and Eric Kariuki - gathered at the ACK St. Joseph of Arimathea, to celebrate her accomplishments

In mum's footsteps: Lizzie Wanyoike's children share vision for work she left behind

The black Lexus which was involved in an accident while heading to burial of Kibwezi East MP Jessica Mbalu’s son

Vehicle in convoy heading to burial of MP’s son involved in accident

Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) cleric, Reverend Sammy Wainaina who currently serves as an Adviser on Anglican Communion Affairs in London, United Kingdom

Take my wallet & payslip - Priest who lectured Uhuru surfaces with poem for Ruto

NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike

Lizzie Wanyoike's lowest moment: Day thieves broke into NIBS & killed 2 staffers