Tributes pour in for Radio Africa Group reporter killed in tragic Kisumu accident

Wasonga, who served as a reporter for Radio Africa Group, met his untimely demise in a grisly car accident in the Mamboleo area on Friday morning.

His sudden departure has left a profound void in the hearts of those who knew him.

A tribute from the Kisumu Journalists Network (KJN)

Wasonga's legacy extends beyond his role as a journalist; he was also the esteemed chairperson of the Kisumu Journalists Network (KJN).

In a statement, KJN expressed deep sorrow and shock at the loss of their colleague and friend.

They lauded Wasonga's unwavering dedication to his craft, noting his integrity and professionalism as exemplary traits that inspired many within the journalism fraternity.

KJN extended sincere condolences to Wasonga's family, friends, and the entire journalism community as they grapple with his sudden departure.

“Dickens was a dedicated team player who demonstrated exceptional integrity and professionalism. Heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and the entire journalism fraternity mourning the loss of Dickens,” KJN said.

Governor Anyang' Nyong'o's mourns Wasonga

Governor Anyang' Nyong'o, echoing the sentiments of many, expressed profound sadness upon learning of Wasonga's passing.

He described Wasonga as a versatile and professional journalist known for his investigative prowess and commitment to delivering balanced and informative stories.

Nyong'o lamented the devastating loss to the media fraternity, highlighting Wasonga's recent appointment as the Chairman of KJN and his promising leadership.

Nyong'o emphasised that Wasonga's passing comes as yet another blow to Kisumu's journalism community, coming just months after the loss of another esteemed photojournalist, Tony Omondi.

The Governor conveyed condolences on behalf of the County Government of Kisumu to Wasonga's family and colleagues, offering solace during this challenging time of grief and loss.

“On behalf of the County Government of Kisumu, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family of Wasonga and the media fraternity in Kenya,” Nyong'o said.

Wasonga's Vision and Contributions

In November 2023, Wasonga was elected as the new chairman of KJN after a rigorous electoral process.

His victory reflected the trust and confidence bestowed upon him by his peers, as he garnered a significant majority of votes.

In his acceptance speech, Wasonga outlined his vision for KJN, emphasising the importance of securing group insurance coverage for members and fostering growth and expansion within the network.

