The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Standard Media Group staff threaten to shut down programmes on its 4 radio stations

Charles Ouma

Standard Media Group owns Radio Maisha, Spice FM, Berur FM and Vybez Radio

The Standard Group Media
The Standard Group Media

Operations at all radio stations owned by the Standard Media Group could grind to a halt on July 3.

Recommended articles

This is after the radio department wrote a letter to the Standard Media Group PLC noting that staff are considering withdrawing their services on the said date owing to outstanding salaries that have not been cleared.

The media giant owns Radio Maisha, Spice FM, Berur FM and Vybez Radio, all of which could go off air if the matter is not resolved in time.

The letter to the company’s management which was drafted after a meeting that brought together staff from the company’s radio stations noted despite multiple promises, staff continue to receive inconsistent salaries.

ADVERTISEMENT
Radio Maisha studio owned by the Standard Media Group
Radio Maisha studio owned by the Standard Media Group Radio Maisha studio owned by the Standard Media Group Pulse Live Kenya

They further noted that salaries for the period between June to August 2023 and February to June 2024 are yet to be paid.

“The matter of unpaid regular salary and mounting arrears as you’re aware is one of urgency. As a department - we need to have this matter addressed,” reads the letter in part.

READ: Media Council considers accreditation of content creators

ADVERTISEMENT

The radio team demanded that June salaries be paid by July 2, with Standard Media Group paying 30 per cent of the arrears every month until outstanding salaries are cleared.

“With what is collected each month vis a vis what the salary burden is - let the amount be earmarked and kept aside to service salaries unfailingly,” the team indicated adding that they were aware the company was facing economic hardships.

The letter added that failure to meet these demands will see all programming go off-air.

“Kindly note that in the event of non-payment as proposed above, all programming will be off air on July 3 on all four radio stations until our plight is addressed and a commitment from your end is issued in writing,” added the letter.

A collage image of Radio Maisha, Vybez Radio and Spice FM studios, all owned by the Standard Media Group
A collage image of Radio Maisha, Vybez Radio and Spice FM studios, all owned by the Standard Media Group A collage image of Radio Maisha, Vybez Radio and Spice FM studios, all owned by the Standard Media Group Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Rise & rise of Elias Makori in 32-year career at Nation Media Group

Standard Media Group has been facing turbulent times with dwindling revenues that have also seen some of its top talent exit in pursuit of greener pastures.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Maina Kageni's bold message to gen Zs on dialogue with Ruto's government

Maina Kageni's bold message to gen Zs on dialogue with Ruto's government

Standard Media Group staff threaten to shut down programmes on its 4 radio stations

Standard Media Group staff threaten to shut down programmes on its 4 radio stations

Millicent Omanga explains source of funds for her luxurious lifestyle amid scrutiny

Millicent Omanga explains source of funds for her luxurious lifestyle amid scrutiny

10 instances humanity came alive during anti-Finance Bill protests [Videos]

10 instances humanity came alive during anti-Finance Bill protests [Videos]

Saturday accident claims 9 lives along Narok-Bomet road

Saturday accident claims 9 lives along Narok-Bomet road

Remain firm, God is with us - Raila's message after week of deadly protests

Remain firm, God is with us - Raila's message after week of deadly protests

Kenyans react to President Ruto's update after hosting 96 bishops at State House

Kenyans react to President Ruto's update after hosting 96 bishops at State House

Another MP who supported Finance Bill 2024 attacked by angry constituents

Another MP who supported Finance Bill 2024 attacked by angry constituents

Focus on Ruto as gen Zs unveil demands in new phase of protests

Focus on Ruto as gen Zs unveil demands in new phase of protests

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto speaks during a briefing at State House

What happens next after Ruto directs complete withdrawal of Finance Bill 2024

Embakasi West Member of Parliament who is also the Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament Mark Mwenje

MP turns to gen z for help in tracing Justin Muturi’s son allegedly abducted by police

President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua attending a church service at ACK Diocese of Nyahururu in Laikipia County

Ruto’s revamped security in Nyahururu: Mandatory search, screening equipment & police presence

How gen z took protest to church with creative with #OccupyChurches trending

How gen z took Finance Bill protest to church with #OccupyChurches trending