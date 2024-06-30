Standard Media Group staff threaten to shut down programmes on its 4 radio stations

This is after the radio department wrote a letter to the Standard Media Group PLC noting that staff are considering withdrawing their services on the said date owing to outstanding salaries that have not been cleared.

The media giant owns Radio Maisha, Spice FM, Berur FM and Vybez Radio, all of which could go off air if the matter is not resolved in time.

The letter to the company’s management which was drafted after a meeting that brought together staff from the company’s radio stations noted despite multiple promises, staff continue to receive inconsistent salaries.

Radio Maisha studio owned by the Standard Media Group Pulse Live Kenya

They further noted that salaries for the period between June to August 2023 and February to June 2024 are yet to be paid.

“The matter of unpaid regular salary and mounting arrears as you’re aware is one of urgency. As a department - we need to have this matter addressed,” reads the letter in part.

Salary arrears at Standard Media Group's radio department

The radio team demanded that June salaries be paid by July 2, with Standard Media Group paying 30 per cent of the arrears every month until outstanding salaries are cleared.

“With what is collected each month vis a vis what the salary burden is - let the amount be earmarked and kept aside to service salaries unfailingly,” the team indicated adding that they were aware the company was facing economic hardships.

The letter added that failure to meet these demands will see all programming go off-air.

“Kindly note that in the event of non-payment as proposed above, all programming will be off air on July 3 on all four radio stations until our plight is addressed and a commitment from your end is issued in writing,” added the letter.

A collage image of Radio Maisha, Vybez Radio and Spice FM studios, all owned by the Standard Media Group Pulse Live Kenya

