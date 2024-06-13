Rise & rise of Elias Makori in 32-year career at Nation Media Group

June 2024 marked the end of an era for Elias Makori, a revered figure in Kenyan sports journalism, as he announced his departure from Nation Media Group (NMG) after an illustrious 32-year career.

From his humble beginnings in Nyamira County to becoming the longest-serving staffer at NMG, Makori's journey is a testament to his dedication, excellence, and unyielding passion for sports.

Early life and education

Elias Makori, born in 1971 in Nyamira County, Kenya, has been a towering figure in sports journalism.

An alumnus of Cardinal Otunga High School Mosocho, Makori's passion for sports reporting was evident early on.

He began his journalism career with the Standard Group before joining Nation Media Group (NMG) in 1993 at the young age of 22.

Career milestones at Nation Media Group

Makori's journey at NMG has been nothing short of remarkable. Over his 32-year tenure, he held various significant positions, demonstrating unwavering dedication and skill.

Deputy Sports Editor (Apr 1999 - Apr 2004)

Sports Editor (Apr 2004 - Feb 2013)

Managing Editor (Feb 2013 - Apr 2014)

Regional Editor, North-Rift (Apr 2014 - Oct 2016)

Managing Editor, Sports (Feb 2022 - Apr 2023)

Lead Editor, Sports & Integration Projects (Apr 2023 - Jun 2024)

Makori's extensive career saw him cover major sports events such as the Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup, World Athletics Championships, World Volleyball Championships, Cricket World Cup, and numerous high-profile marathons.

Low moments in Makori's career

Makori's impressive career has not been without its challenges, including traumatizing experiences.

In an interview on NTV, Makori recalled his most challenging experience as a journalist. During an assignment in Sudan, he lost a Tanzanian colleague who fell ill and was unable to receive medical attention in time.

"In 1994, I lost my colleague in Khartoum who got ill and could not access medication in time and he passed on. It was heartbreaking, but I gathered myself and delivered a report," Makori recounted.

Awards and recognition

Elias Makori's contributions to sports journalism have earned him multiple accolades. He was honoured twice as the NMG Employee of the Year, in 1998 and 2012. Other awards include:

Kenyan Sports Journalist of the Year (three times) Africa Media Personality of the Year (2019) Africa Boxing Journalist of the Year (2023) IAAF World Journalist of the Year (2012)

In 2023, Makori was celebrated by NMG as the longest-serving staffer, marking his commitment and excellence in journalism.

Academic achievements and contributions

Makori is a holder of a Master’s Degree in Sports Management from Barcelona's Cruyff Institute of Sports Studies.

His academic background complemented his professional endeavours, making him a well-rounded journalist with deep insights into sports management.

Impact and legacy

Elias Makori's departure from Nation Media Group marks the end of an era. His colleagues, including NMG's top leadership—Chief Operating Officer Monica Ndung'u, Editor-in-Chief Joe Ageyo, and Head of Human Resource Jane Muiruri—celebrated his outstanding service at a special reception held at Nation Centre on March 10, 2024.

Makori's legacy extends beyond journalism. He has been appointed to various committees to discuss and shape the future of sports management, underlining his influence in the sports community.

Family

Makori is married, his wife is called Christine Nduta and they have a son aged 10. The two tied the knot in November 2013