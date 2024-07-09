Raila Junior's post causes online storm after father supports Ruto's youth dialogue

A division in Azimio la Umoja is underway over a proposal by President William Ruto to form a National Multi-Sectoral Forum to address issues raised by Kenya's young people.

Stakeholders from various sectors, including youth organisations, civil society, religious groups, professional bodies, and business communities, have been directed to nominate their representatives by Friday, 12 July.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday expressed support for the initiative, calling for dialogue with Kenya’s youth to shape the future of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Odinga announced that dialogue is the best way out of the crisis where many young people feel disenfranchised by the government, leading to widespread protests triggered by the Finance Bill 2024.

“We have agreed that we give people an opportunity to be heard, to express themselves, come up with the grievances which are ailing our country today so that a lasting solution can be found,” he said.

President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & ODM leader Raila Odinga at State House, Nairobi on July 9, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto and Odinga said that the dialogue, which will include 150 members and is scheduled to commence on Monday, 15 July, will help address fundamental problems facing the country such as unemployment, corruption, public debt, and the management of the economy.

Raila Junior's post

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the announcement, Raila Junior posted, "Everybody is an individual please! Even people with the same exact names," in reference to public debate about the proposed dialogue.

Many Kenyans took this to mean that Junior was breaking ranks with his father Odinga over the subject.

Several leaders in the Azimio camp have opposed the proposal

Martha Karua, who was Raila’s running mate in the hotly contested 2022 presidential election, has distanced herself from the proposed dialogue.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, she described the proposal for dialogue as a trap.

“Dialogue can only be meaningful if the players have good faith and are guided by the best interests of the people,” Karua said.

She also urged Kenya’s youth to be careful of politicians who would hijack the push for government accountability.

“I agree with those who say Action Now on the clear and attainable demands of Gen Z to enhance accountability and make the state work for the masses rather than for a handful of elites,” the Narc Kenya party leader stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister Eugene Wamalwa, who is a principal in Azimio, said, “I am not boarding!”.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka was also absent during the media briefing, despite being part of the signing of the IEBC Bill 2024 moments before.