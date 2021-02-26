Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said that the Building Bridges Initiative referendum is not a backdoor to drive him to State House.

Speaking in Kisii during the burial of Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka, the ODM leader said that he wanted to go to State House, Kenyans are the people to take him there.

Mr Odinga went on to state that the proposals in the BBI is something that will last, and it will help this generation and many generations to come.

“Hii BBI si mlango ambao Raila anatumia kama mlango wa nyuma ati aingie State House, hapana. Raila akitaka kwenda State House wananchi watampeleka yeye. Hii ni kitu itadumu na itasaidia kizazi hiki na vizazi vingine ambavyo vinakuja katika taifa letu.

(BBI is not a back door that Raila wants to use to go to State House. If Raila wants to go to State House, Kenyans will take him there. BBI is here to last and it will help this generation and the coming generations in our country)” said Raila Odinga.