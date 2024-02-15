Opposition leader Raila Odinga has publicly expressed his desire to become the next chairperson of the African Union Commission.
Raila declares interest in AU Commission Chairperson seat
Raila launches bid to succeed AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki
Recommended articles
This announcement comes as the current chairperson, Moussa Faki, prepares to conclude his term, sparking interest and speculation about potential successors.
Odinga, whose political career spans several decades, is no stranger to leadership roles both within Kenya and on the international stage.
"I have been consulting widely. I think I am ready to serve the continent of Africa," he said.
His announcement was further bolstered by a significant endorsement from Olusegun Obasanjo, the former President of Nigeria, lending considerable weight to his candidacy.
The African Union Commission plays a crucial role in shaping the future of Africa, focusing on issues such as economic development, peace and security, and the promotion of democratic governance among its member states.
The chairperson of the commission, therefore, holds a position of significant influence, responsible for steering the organization's efforts to achieve its wide-ranging objectives.
Raila Odinga said he has a vision for a more integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa.
With a political career marked by advocacy for democracy, justice, and human rights, Odinga represents a figure of experience and resilience.
"I am ready to serve Africa mainly because as a Pan-Africanist I believe strongly that Africa is playing in a league that it should not be playing. Africa deserves better," he added.
The speculation surrounding Raila Odinga's pursuit of the African Union Commission chairmanship has sparked conversations about its implications for his involvement in Kenyan politics.
Odinga, a central figure in the political landscape, has been a key player in shaping the country's democratic journey through various roles, including serving as Prime Minister and running for the presidency multiple times.
His bid for the AU Commission chairmanship could represent a significant shift in his political career, potentially moving his focus from national to continental issues.
However, his party, ODM has maintained that Odinga's bid if successful will not hurt the party.
Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo said that ODM has young vibrant leaders who would ensure continuity of the party.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke