Raila names 5 leaders in line to succeed him upon retirement

Charles Ouma

Raila noted that the leaders who he has worked with over the years have been very loyal, steadfast and principled

Raila Odinga
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has opened up on his political future, including his possible successors when he exits the stage.

In a candid interview with Nation, Odinga clarified that he is still very strong to continue, but still ready to hand over to other leader when the time to do so comes.

"It is not a question of age. I am very strong and I can continue, but I am ready to hand over to others when the time comes," Odinga explained.

The Azimio leader stated that he has people who he has worked with over the years who have been very loyal, steadfast and principled but added that he will not quit the course just yet, especially now when the situation looks gloomy.

“We are not lacking in terms of succession material. I am not retiring as yet by demand of the people, and I cannot abandon the cause when the situation is looking so gloomy," Raila added.

Among his possible successors is Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who has supported his bid in three successive elections.

“I have people I’m working with who have been very loyal and steadfast like Kalonzo Musyoka.” Odinga stated.

Apart from Kalonzo, Martha Karua who the former Prime Minister hailed as an astute and principled politician is also among those Odinga considers as possible successors.

Azimio brigade, led by Raila Odinga, Martha Karua, Wycliffe Oparanya, Eugene Wamalwa during a Sunday Church Service at Jesus Teaching Ministry (JTM) in Donholm Nairobi on January 29, 2023
Azimio brigade, led by Raila Odinga, Martha Karua, Wycliffe Oparanya, Eugene Wamalwa during a Sunday Church Service at Jesus Teaching Ministry (JTM) in Donholm Nairobi on January 29, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Others on the line-up are former governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa) Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) and Jubilee Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni.

“We have Martha Karua, very steadfast and principled, Wycliffe Oparanya, Hassan Joho, Jeremiah Kioni and a lot of other younger generation politicians” Odinga explained.

The Azimio leader also maintained that based on evidence he has received from an insider, his victory was stolen in the 2022 elections.

“If you add the totals, Ruto gets 5.9 million votes and we get 8.1 million. It’s authentic, incontrovertible. This is from an IEBC insider who got it from the server at Anniversary Towers.” Odinga added.

The opposition chief is set to address his supporters at a rally at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi.

Charles Ouma

