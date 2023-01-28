Truth on claims of Kalonzo dumping Raila and rejecting Azimio rallies

The poster which had a logo resembling that of a leading media house has since been flagged as fake with the Wiper party leader’s communication team clarifying that he did not say such a thing.

Kalonzo cautioned Kenyans against consuming fake news, urging them not to be distracted by propagators of fake news.

A brief statement released by Kalonzo’s communications chief, Paloma Gatabaki, dismissed the poster as fake, noting that when the time to speak comes, the Wiper Party boss will do so loudly and clearly.

"Our attention has been drawn to a poster with the NTV logo attributing comments to Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka.

"This is the definition of fake news! Kenyans will know when Stephen Kaolozo Musyoka speaks," Gatabaki clarified on Twitter.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Azimio brigade, led by Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua have openly dismissed the results of the August elections, maintaining that Odinga won the contest.

Their claims are based on what they claim to be new evidence presented to them by an alleged whistleblower showing that Odinga won the contest with 8,170,355 votes followed by President William Ruto garnered 5,915,973 votes representing 57.53 and 41.66 per cent of the votes cast respectively.

"Since I released the results, Chebukati has not come out to deny them because he knows that is the truth," Raila said when he met Azimio leaders in Nairobi on Wednesday, January 25.

The former Prime Minister also made it clear at a rally in Kamukunji grounds on 23 January 2023 that he does not recognize Ruto as the president.