Truth on claims of Kalonzo dumping Raila and rejecting Azimio rallies

Charles Ouma

Kalonzo responds to the viral claims that surfaced hours to Azimio's planned rally at Jacaranda grounds

File image of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka
Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has responded to a poster that went viral claiming that not be attending any Azimio rally.

The poster which had a logo resembling that of a leading media house has since been flagged as fake with the Wiper party leader’s communication team clarifying that he did not say such a thing.

Kalonzo cautioned Kenyans against consuming fake news, urging them not to be distracted by propagators of fake news.

A brief statement released by Kalonzo’s communications chief, Paloma Gatabaki, dismissed the poster as fake, noting that when the time to speak comes, the Wiper Party boss will do so loudly and clearly.

"Our attention has been drawn to a poster with the NTV logo attributing comments to Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka.

"This is the definition of fake news! Kenyans will know when Stephen Kaolozo Musyoka speaks," Gatabaki clarified on Twitter.

Fake news alert shared by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday, January 27, 2023.
The Azimio brigade, led by Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua have openly dismissed the results of the August elections, maintaining that Odinga won the contest.

Their claims are based on what they claim to be new evidence presented to them by an alleged whistleblower showing that Odinga won the contest with 8,170,355 votes followed by President William Ruto garnered 5,915,973 votes representing 57.53 and 41.66 per cent of the votes cast respectively.

"Since I released the results, Chebukati has not come out to deny them because he knows that is the truth," Raila said when he met Azimio leaders in Nairobi on Wednesday, January 25.

The former Prime Minister also made it clear at a rally in Kamukunji grounds on 23 January 2023 that he does not recognize Ruto as the president.

The Azimio brigade is set to continue with its public consultation forums with the next one planned for Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi.

Charles Ouma

