Former Prime Minister and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga led Kenyans in Mourning the death of retired Chief Justice Evans Gicheru who passed away on Saturday (December 26, 2020).

In his message, Odinga eulogized Gicheru as a great legal mind and the man on whose shoulders was placed the burden of returning the country to the Rule of Law after the 2002 transition.

“I remember Rtd Chief Justice Evans Gicheru as a great legal mind and the man on whose shoulders we placed the burden of returning the country to the Rule of Law after the 2002 transition. He did his best under difficult circumstances. My thoughts and prayers are with his family” reads Raila Odinga’s tweet.

The sudden demise of the ex-Judiciary President was made public by Chief Justice David Maraga who said that Gicheru will be remembered for his role in enriching Judicial independence in Kenya. He added that Gicheru was a steadfast public servant, a selfless professional and humble human being

“I am deeply sudden to announce the demise of retired Chief Justice Evans Gicheru which occurred this morning.

Justice Gicheru had a lengthy career in the public service which when he was appointed District officer in Wajir. He later worked as a senior State Counsel in the office of the Attorney General and as an administrative officer in the office of the President, before joining the Judiciary as a Judge of the High Court in 1982" reads part of David Maraga's statement.

Gicheru was appointed CJ by retired president Mwai Kibaki upon his election in 2003.

He served as the 12th chief justice of the Republic of Kenya and had the longest term by any African CJ in Kenya's history, from 2003 before retiring in 2011.