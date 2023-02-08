Raila rushes to Matiangi's house after reports of police presence [Video]

According to initial reports by Citizen TV, the officers surrounded Matiang’i s home in Karen on Wednesday evening, February 8.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s made his way to the home minutes after 10:00pm.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to lawyer Danstan Omari, the former CS was holed up in the home waiting for the officers clarify the purpose of their raid.

He said that Matiang'i feared for his life because of the night raid.

"I can confirm to every Kenyan in this country that the life of Matiang’i is at risk. We don’t know the intention of wanting to invade Matiang’i’s home at this time of the night. We don’t know why they want to arrest him and where they want to take him to," the lawyer said.

He added that more than lawyers were protecting the former CS and would remain steadfast in defending him.

On his part, Odinga also expressed his surprise that the officers had chosen to arrest Matiang'i at night.

He urged the police to follow the law, accusing President William Ruto's administration of witchhunt.

"They want to use the power of the police to terrorise this country. It won't be accepted and we will not allow it to happen to Matiang'i or anybody else.