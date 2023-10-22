The sports category has moved to a new website.



Football players survive grisly road accident

Charles Ouma

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Governor James Orengo and KCB Football club are among those who wished the injured players a speedy recovery

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has sent a message to his home team, Bondo United Football Club after the team’s players and technical bench was involved in a road accident.

The team was travelling to Naivasha to honour a Football Kenya Federation Division One Zone B fixture against Sunderland Naivasha when the accident happened.

"Prayers to the players and technical staff of Bondo United FC who were involved in a road accident early today on their way to Naivasha for a Division 1 match.

"There are no fatalities, and the injured are receiving treatment. Quick recovery to all who are injured," the club revealed in a statement released shortly after the Sunday morning accident.

Good Samaritans and emergency response teams rushed to the scene and ferried the survivors to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

No fatalities were reported during the accident that occurred along the Londiani-Muhoroni highway.

Pulse Live Kenya

The vehicle that was ferrying the team was however damaged extensively from the impact of the accident.

Preliminary reports indicate that the vehicle may have rolled, with the windscreen covered in mud and sticking out from the main body of the vehicle.

Raila, sports fraternity react

Responding to the news, the opposition chief wished the injured team members a speedy recovery writing:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured Bondo United players as they recover from today’s accident near Kericho while en route to Naivasha for a football match.”

Siaya governor James Orengo also wished the injured players and technical team a speedy recovery writing:

"To the injured Bondo United players, you are all in my thoughts and prayers as you recover from the accident you had today around Kericho on your way to Naivasha for a football match".

Pulse Live Kenya

KCB Football Club also wished the injured players well writing:

"Prayers to the players and technical staff of Bondo United FC who were involved in a road accident early today," wrote KCB Football Club.

Investigations have been launched to establish the cause of the accident.

