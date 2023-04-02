Raila releases website with data claiming he defeated Ruto in elections

According to Odinga, the results show him in the lead with President Ruto trailing and what was used to declare the winner of the contest was cooked up by rogue elements within the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

According to information contained on the website, Raila won the contest with over eight (8) million votes, with Kenya Kwanza’s William Ruto coming in second with over (5) five million.

"We would like to reiterate that the collated results on this link, https://kenyaelectionresults.com/, leave no room for doubt that Azimio emerged victorious in the last election.

“In light of this, we strongly urge Mr. Ruto to vacate his office immediately, ahead of the upcoming #MegaMonday event," Raila stated, adding that the protests will proceed as planned.

Also contained in the website are polling centers where Odinga and his Azimio la Umoja allies maintain were altered in favour of president William Ruto.

The official results released by the IEBC saw President William Ruto floor Odinga with the matter heading to The Supreme Court of Kenya.

Ruto’s win was upheld by the Supreme Court, paving the way for his swearing in.

Odinga has maintained that he won the contest, citing a dossier from an alleged whistleblower.