The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila recounts how he survived as police sprayed bullets on his car on Thursday

Charles Ouma

Raila counted at least ten spots where the bullets landed on his car and maintained that all were directed at him

Police spraying water on Raila Odinga's motorcade
Police spraying water on Raila Odinga's motorcade

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has recounted how he took cover on Thursday, March 30 as police reportedly sprayed his car withy bullets in what he called an assassination attempt.

Recommended articles

Odinga counted at least ten spots where he claims the bullets landed on his car, adding that all the spots indicating that the shot were aimed at where he was seated in the back left of his car.

In an interview with Voice of America, the ODM party leader recounted that as bullets pounded his car, aimed at his direction, he bended low and took cover behind the seats.

"I had to take cover, and went on the seats to keep myself away from the bullets that were hitting the car.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We initially thought that they were firing in the air, but later discovered that they were aiming directly at me." Raila recounted.

READ: Monday is your last day demonstrating - DP Gachagua warns Raila and supporters

The Azimio leader noted that the police were acting on instructions from the very top and had every intention of assassinating him.

“I don't think any police officer could aim to shoot and assassinate politicians without being commanded from the very top,” he added.

He maintained that he will not relent on the protests that have been running every Monday and Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Odinga has promised what he referred to as the mother of all demos on Monday when he takes to the streets with his followers even as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua maintains that it will be the final protest.

The protests have been characterized by violence as police move in to disperse the protestors with property of unknown value lost to thugs who take advantage of the situation to loot.

In a strongly-worded speech delivered in Kakamega, Gachagua cautioned that the government will flex its muscle with state machinery coming in to bring it all to an end in a bid to protect life and property.

DP Rigathi Gachagua who was in Kakamega on Saturday, April 01, 2023
DP Rigathi Gachagua who was in Kakamega on Saturday, April 01, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

“Monday is your last day!... The gov’t will assert its authority in protecting life & property and upholding the rule of law. It’s not going to be business as usual” Gachagua warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protests have been characterized by violence as police move in to disperse the protestors with property of unknown value lost to thugs who take advantage of the situation to loot.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Warning issued over alleged plan by government to shut down internet and media

Warning issued over alleged plan by government to shut down internet and media

Drama as bishop halts service, bars Azimio leaders from addressing congregation

Drama as bishop halts service, bars Azimio leaders from addressing congregation

Raila releases website with data claiming he defeated Ruto in elections

Raila releases website with data claiming he defeated Ruto in elections

5 dead, scores injured in grisly Saturday night accident

5 dead, scores injured in grisly Saturday night accident

Raila recounts how he survived as police sprayed bullets on his car on Thursday

Raila recounts how he survived as police sprayed bullets on his car on Thursday

Monday is your last day demonstrating - DP Gachagua warns Raila and supporters

Monday is your last day demonstrating - DP Gachagua warns Raila and supporters

Pwani University closed, exams postponed [Details]

Pwani University closed, exams postponed [Details]

MCA stabbed to death in ugly clash with MP in Kakamega

MCA stabbed to death in ugly clash with MP in Kakamega

Pwani Uni crash: Murkomen contradicts Vice Chancellor's statement on deadly crash

Pwani Uni crash: Murkomen contradicts Vice Chancellor's statement on deadly crash

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How students inside Pwani University bus made peace with destiny before crash

How students in Pwani Uni bus made peace with destiny before crash

A collage of people breaching the Northlands Farm linked to the Kenyatta family on March 27, 2023

Farm manager speaks after invasion of Kenyatta family land

Citizen TV's Waihiga Mwaura and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa

This could be my last show on Citizen TV - Kimani Ichung'wa clashes with Waihiga Mwaura

Kenyans gather along Eastern Bypass which borders Kenyatta family farm, Northlands

Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people [Videos]