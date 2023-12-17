The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

You are not unstoppable, we'll stop you – Raila responds to Ruto's declaration

Charles Ouma

“When someone says "I am unstoppable", what does he mean? Who is he?" Raila remarked.

Raila Odinga addressing mourners inn Kanduyi, Bungoma county during the burial service of former MP Lawrence Sifuna
Raila Odinga addressing mourners inn Kanduyi, Bungoma county during the burial service of former MP Lawrence Sifuna

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has broken his silence over President William Ruto’s “unstoppable” declaration that seems to be a resolve to bulldoze through controversial policies stopped or suspended by courts over illegalities and unconstitutionality.

Recommended articles

Odinga who was speaking in Kanduyi, Bungoma county during the burial service of former MP Lawrence Sifuna exuded confident that he will stop the President from bulldozing through with unpopular policies which are passed through parliament where Kenya Kwanza enjoys majority.

“When someone says I am unstoppable, what does he mean? Who is he? Nyayo (Moi) used to say he was unstoppable. We stopped him. If we stopped Nyayo, who are you?” Odinga asked in reference to President William Ruto’s recent declaration that Social Health Insurance Fund even after the courts intervened.

He added that any attempt to operate outside the constitution or change it will be met by resistance from the people, adding that the country is at a dangerous place.

ADVERTISEMENT
Raila Odinga addressing mourners inn Kanduyi, Bungoma county during the burial service of former MP Lawrence Sifuna
Raila Odinga addressing mourners inn Kanduyi, Bungoma county during the burial service of former MP Lawrence Sifuna Pulse Live Kenya

“Kenya is now in a dangerous place. But the people have the constitution; and it is there to protect them. If they try changing it, we the people will say no” Raila stated.

Implementation at all costs

While speaking in Baringo during the Annual Kimalel Goat Auction, President Ruto maintained that SHIF will be implemented at all costs.

READ: Ruto & Gachagua face hustlers' wrath as UDA MP is heckled at his event

ADVERTISEMENT

The Head of State alleged that cartels who have been benefitting by looting the Ministry of Health and engaging in fraud have sponsored cases in court against the program.

“Mambo ni matatu…we are not going to accept blackmail...those sponsoring cases against UHC are beneficiaries in the NHIF…Hao wakora ndio walikuwa cartels kwa Ministry of Health na NHIF…tutawasimamisha…hatutakubali matapeli katika wizara ya afya,” Ruto stated.

A number of policies and programs rolled out by the President have run into challenges after landing in court.

President William Ruto in Baringo during the Annual Kimalel Goat Auction
President William Ruto in Baringo during the Annual Kimalel Goat Auction Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto's policies facing challenges in court

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court on Monday, November 27, 2023 issued orders suspending the implementation of three recently assented laws until February 7, 2024.

The affected Acts are The Social Health Insurance Act, Primary Health Care Act, and the Digital Health Act.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists & Dentists Union (KMPDU) sought the suspension, citing adverse effects on the broader health sector with Justice Chacha Mwita granting a conservatory order, restraining the respondents from implementing and enforcing the mentioned acts until the specified date.

A three-judge bench comprised of High Court Justices David Majanja, Christine Meoli, and Lawrence Mugambi also declared the Housing Levy amendment unconstitutional on November 28.

The Housing Levy, set at 1.5% of the gross monthly salary and matched by employers, was declared unconstitutional for lacking a legal foundation according to the court's findings.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto under fire for his 'nitawafyeka kabisa' remarks

Ruto under fire for his 'nitawafyeka kabisa' remarks

KQ explains why flight to Kigali turned back to Nairobi on Sunday

KQ explains why flight to Kigali turned back to Nairobi on Sunday

You are not unstoppable, we'll stop you – Raila responds to Ruto's declaration

You are not unstoppable, we'll stop you – Raila responds to Ruto's declaration

Mudavadi issues statement on Kenya's position amid diplomatic row with DRC

Mudavadi issues statement on Kenya's position amid diplomatic row with DRC

Witnesses raise questions on Saturday accident that killed 10 & left 7 in hospital

Witnesses raise questions on Saturday accident that killed 10 & left 7 in hospital

China-Kenya joint project discovers tools from 200,000 years ago in Kenya

China-Kenya joint project discovers tools from 200,000 years ago in Kenya

Ruto & Gachagua face hustlers' wrath as UDA MP is heckled at his event

Ruto & Gachagua face hustlers' wrath as UDA MP is heckled at his event

Don’t come home for now – DP Gachagua advises Kenyans in the diaspora

Don’t come home for now – DP Gachagua advises Kenyans in the diaspora

KQ flight to Dubai returns to Nairobi midair after debris scare

KQ flight to Dubai returns to Nairobi midair after debris scare

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Uhuru Kenyatta Institute

Uhuru converts Sh700M home into the Uhuru Kenyatta Institute [Photos]

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a meeting in his office

Ministry announces scholarships for 2023 KCPE candidates to join Form One [How to Apply]

Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

KPLC engineers at work

Nairobi among 5 counties to be affected by blackout on Saturday