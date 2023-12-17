You are not unstoppable, we'll stop you – Raila responds to Ruto's declaration

Odinga who was speaking in Kanduyi, Bungoma county during the burial service of former MP Lawrence Sifuna exuded confident that he will stop the President from bulldozing through with unpopular policies which are passed through parliament where Kenya Kwanza enjoys majority.

“When someone says I am unstoppable, what does he mean? Who is he? Nyayo (Moi) used to say he was unstoppable. We stopped him. If we stopped Nyayo, who are you?” Odinga asked in reference to President William Ruto’s recent declaration that Social Health Insurance Fund even after the courts intervened.

He added that any attempt to operate outside the constitution or change it will be met by resistance from the people, adding that the country is at a dangerous place.

“Kenya is now in a dangerous place. But the people have the constitution; and it is there to protect them. If they try changing it, we the people will say no” Raila stated.

Implementation at all costs

While speaking in Baringo during the Annual Kimalel Goat Auction, President Ruto maintained that SHIF will be implemented at all costs.

The Head of State alleged that cartels who have been benefitting by looting the Ministry of Health and engaging in fraud have sponsored cases in court against the program.

“Mambo ni matatu…we are not going to accept blackmail...those sponsoring cases against UHC are beneficiaries in the NHIF…Hao wakora ndio walikuwa cartels kwa Ministry of Health na NHIF…tutawasimamisha…hatutakubali matapeli katika wizara ya afya,” Ruto stated.

A number of policies and programs rolled out by the President have run into challenges after landing in court.

Ruto's policies facing challenges in court

The High Court on Monday, November 27, 2023 issued orders suspending the implementation of three recently assented laws until February 7, 2024.

The affected Acts are The Social Health Insurance Act, Primary Health Care Act, and the Digital Health Act.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists & Dentists Union (KMPDU) sought the suspension, citing adverse effects on the broader health sector with Justice Chacha Mwita granting a conservatory order, restraining the respondents from implementing and enforcing the mentioned acts until the specified date.

A three-judge bench comprised of High Court Justices David Majanja, Christine Meoli, and Lawrence Mugambi also declared the Housing Levy amendment unconstitutional on November 28.