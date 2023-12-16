Ruto & Gachagua face hustlers' wrath as UDA MP is heckled at his event

The crowd that attended the event openly expressed their displeasure at the high fuel prices that has resulted in high cost of living as the president watched.

Trouble started when Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda attempted to distance Ruto from the fuel prices, a claim that the crowd rejected on the spot as Ruto and his deputy watched.

''It is important that we remember that it is not the President raising or lowering the fuel prices. There are many factors that make the fuel prices rise,'' stated the MP.

The crowd heckled the lawmaker in disagreement even as he struggled to conclude his speech amid jeers.

President William Ruto, and his entourage that included Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and Kisii Governor Simba Arati, among others watched in silence as the crowd took the MP headon.

"We must say the truth. Even if we make noise, it is not the President that is making the fuel prices go up, so let us relax,'' The lawmaker stated.

Kenyans who were expecting a significant drop in fuel prices were left a disappointed lot after a marginal drop in the same, with some questioning the high prices that do not mirror the trend in the international oil market that has reduced significantly.

Questions raised as EPRA surfaces with figures contradicting CBK's

Questions also emerged on the figures used by the Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to calculate the December - January 2024 pump prices with glaring inconsistencies that contradicted those of the Central Bank of Kenya.

Case in point is, according to CBK and information available in public, the dollar in November traded at an average of Ksh153.

EPRA however held that the dollar traded at Ksh157.52 and used the same in setting fuel prices.

With fuel imported in dollars, a higher exchange rate means higher fuel prices

Another inconsistency was in the murban oil prices with EPRA using a much higher rate compared to CBK’s.

According to EPRA, November murban oil prices were USD93.92 per barrel. However, according to the CBK, murban oil prices in November averaged USD83 per dollar.

According to a statement by EPRA, these new prices will be in effect from December 15, 2023, to January 14, 2024.

In the current review period, EPRA has determined the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene. The new prices reflect a drop of Sh5 Sh2, and Sh4 per litre, respectively.