Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has appointed marshals to assist with the collection of signatures supporting the BBI constitutional amendment bill in various regions of the country.

Among those selected is his cousin, Jakoyo Midiwo, with whom he had a fallout in the running to the 2017 General Election.

Mr Midiwo left Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party after losing the primaries for the Gem MP seat.

He has been in and out of court contesting the election of Elisha Odhiambo to the seat.

Midiwo, together with former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo, went on a mission to sabotage ODM candidates in the region.

The former Gem MP had since stayed out of the public eye but has lately been cosying up to the ODM party leader and it seems to have paid off.

Others appointed to lead the charge are Alego-Usonga MP Samuel Atandi, and his Rarieda counterpart Otiende Amolo.