Deputy President William Ruto has remained optimistic that still there is room for consensus despite the launch of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signature drive by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a tweet, DP Ruto said that he is rooting for a non-divisive referendum that will give Kenyans the opportunity to express themselves without the winner verses loser contest.

He added that unity is the strength needed to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and organize the economy.

“Even with the SIGNATURE launch there is still a real chance at CONSENSUS for a NON-DIVISIVE referendum that will give Kenyans the opportunity to EXPRESS themselves without an US vs THEM, WIN vs LOSE contest. UNITY is the STRENGTH needed to fight COVID19 and organise the ECONOMY" tweeted DP Ruto.

DP Ruto’s sentiments come hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga launched the collection of signatures for the Building Bridges Initiative Bill.

Signatures

On Wednesday, the two leaders (Raila and Uhuru) appended their signatures to the document in the full glare of the press, invited guests and members of the public.

“We are opening a new chapter of the book we started writing in March 2018. I appeal to all patriotic Kenyans to come out in record numbers and append their approval in record time so that we move to the next chapter.

"Tumetoka mbali, yaliyopita si ndwele. This is a legacy we want to leave to the people of Kenya so that we can become one people. Each child born in our country needs to have equal opportunities," said Raila Odinga.

During the launch, the BBI Secretariat confirmed that Kenyans will be able to append their signatures to endorse the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill electronically.

The Secretariat revealed that an application had been developed to assist in appending signatures virtually.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka during the BBI signature launch

"We have developed an electronic app that will enable Kenyans to sign digitally. When you visit bbisignature.org you will follow the steps, your ID and other details will be captured in that format and it will be used as part of the signatures collected," said Secretariat co-chair and National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed